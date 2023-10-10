Introducing Boxing Insider’s Fight Night Page: Fight Card Tickets, Live And Previous Fight Broadcasts Available

By: Sean Crose

There’s a terrific card tonight at Times’ Square’s Sony Hall promoted by Boxing Insider. The popular junior welterweight Cletus Seldin will highlight the event as he battles Patrick Okine in a scheduled eight rounder. This is a highly anticipated return for Seldin, who hasn’t seen action in nearly two years. The event will be aired live courtesy of Boxing Insider. Tickets for tonight’s event can be purchased at Boxing Insider’s new Fight Night Page. What’s more, tickets for future Fight Night cards will be available for purchase on the page, as well. On top of of that, previous fight cards featuring the likes of former World Titlist Heather Hardy are available on the page for viewing.

Boxing Insider’s Fight Nights have grown rapidly in the past year and now offer the premiere boxing cards in the New York City Metropolitan area. Promoter Larry Goldberg combines top names and up-and- coming talent to present events that bring in fans of well known fighters while showcasing the stars of tomorrow. Join Boxing Insider live at New York’s Sony Hall, or online Thursday at 7:30 PM eastern time for a night of big city boxing.

To watch the card live or to purchase tickets, simply click on https://boxinginsider.ottchannel.com/home