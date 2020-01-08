Heather Hardy And Sonya Lamonakis Team Up With “Corporate Fighter”

By: Sean Crose

Heather Hardy and Sonya Lamonakis are going to lend their professional expertise to “Corporate Fighter,” a ten week boxing program that provides money to charity. “Run in accordance with USA Boxing rules,” the program states, “Corporate Fighter is the ultimate opportunity to experience the thrill, excitement and adrenaline of boxing in a safe and professional environment.







Participants undertake an intensive 10 week training program before stepping into the ring for a 3 x 2 minute round, full amateur boxing bout against a fellow first timer – all in a highly organized and professional event.” The program is sponsored in part by Brooklyn’s famed Gleason’s Gym.



Hardy, who goes by the nickname “The Heat,” is a well known figure in the modern boxing and MMA scene. Boasting a record of 22-1 in the ring, the popular New Yorker has appeared on NBC and on the DAZN streaming service in high profile matchups. She has also held the WBO World Female Featherweight title. Hardy, who trains out of Gleason’s, has also fought under the Belator banner as a mixed martial artist. She has developed a reputation for fighting to bring women’s boxing more into the public eye. “Outside of training,” Corporate Fighter writes, “she’s a single mother and a personal boxing trainer working out of Gleeson’s Gym with celebrities and business professionals.”

Like Hardy, Sonya Lamonakis is a New Yorker. Boasting a 10-2-3 record, Lamonakis has a background in education. Speaking with Boxing Insider last February, Lamonakis revealed she started boxing after being the victim of a crime. “I started boxing in 2002,” she said, “after a tragedy when I was jumped and robbed.” By turning to the sweet science, Lamonakis went on to hold the IBO World Female Heavyweight title. Per Corporate Fighter, Lamonakis had an impressive amateur career, as well, earning “four consecutive titles as the New York City Golden Gloves Champion. In between those tournaments she would compete in local tournaments and venture to national tournaments in the summer.”



Among the charities “Corporate Fighter” suggests are the Suicide Prevention Center of New York, Zero – The End of Prostate Cancer, Gleason’s Give Kids a Dream Incorporated, and the Rapid Defense Network. “All charities,” the program states, “will receive a percentage of Corporate Fighter fundraising and our participants online fundraising campaigns will be donated to their chosen charity in full. Participants may also choose their own charity to fundraise for.”

To register with Corporate Fighter, click on the link below:



https://corporatefighter.com/