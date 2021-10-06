Gervonta Davis Confirms Upcoming Showdown Against Rolando “Rolly” Romero On Showtime PPV, December 5th

By: Hans Themistode

There aren’t many who are clamoring to get into the ring with Gervonta Davis. After all, the hard-hitting Baltimore native has gone on to stop all but one of the 25 opponents he’s had in his brief career. But while Davis has shown the ability to end fights in the blink of an eye, Rolando “Rolly” Romero, has continually urged Davis to step foot inside the ring against him. After his persistent call-outs, Romero has had his wish granted.

“I’m back,” said Davis on his social media account. “Dec 5th at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Showtime PPV vs Rollie.”

Davis, 26, had grown tired of the constant trash talk hurled in his direction by Romero. In his most recent ring appearance, the Baltimore native opted to jump two weight classes to take on former WBA super lightweight “Regular” champion, Mario Barrios.

Despite Davis picking up the 11th round stoppage victory, Romero continued to antagonize him. Although the 25-year-old Romero campaigns at 135 pounds, he’s stated on numerous occasions that he would have no problem moving up to the 140-pound division to accommodate Davis. Currently, it is unknown at what weight class their contest will take place.

Romero’s self-belief that he’ll defeat Davis, no matter where their contest takes place, stems from not only believing he’s the better overall fighter, but also the concussive knockout power he’s displayed as well.

On July 17th, at AT&T Center in San Antonio Texas, Romero was set to take on Anthony Yigit in a 135-pound clash. However, Yigit stepped onto the scales one day prior weighing 140 ¼. Viewing Yigit’s added weight as inconsequential, Romero opted to take him on anyway. In spite of the weight differential, Romero dominated their matchup, registering two knockdowns before ending things violently in the seventh round.

With Romero claiming that he’ll not only beat Davis but conclusively stop him, he’ll get his opportunity on December 5th.