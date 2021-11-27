Gary Antonio Russell Decisions Alexander Santiago

By: Sean Crose

The 18-0 Gary Antonio Russell faced the 24-2-5 Alexandro Santiago on Saturday in a scheduled 10 rounder at bantamweight. The bout was aired live by Showtime from the Park Theater in Las Vegas. Though not exactly thrilling, the first round was relatively fast paced, as each man positioned himself to land effectively. The second saw Russell landing sharply to keep his man at bay, but with Santiago still getting inside on him at times. The third round was exciting, with each man having his moments, Russell landing sharply while maintaining range, and Santiago getting in on his man behind the jab. The fighters let their fists fly in the fourth. The bout had become an entertaining affair.

Santiago fought well enough in the fifth that Showtime’s unofficial scorer Steve Farhood gave him the round. Things remained interesting in the sixth. Santiago chopped away at Russell’s body in the seventh. A low blow landed on Russell and put a pause in the action. Russell tried playing rough in the eighth, holding and pushing his man towards the ropes. The ninth was a rugged affair. The tenth and final round, likewise, showed each man giving his all – for the outcome looked to be up in the air.

Russell walked out of the ring with a majority decision win.