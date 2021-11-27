Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Gary Antonio Russell Decisions Alexander Santiago

Posted on 11/27/2021

By: Sean Crose

The 18-0 Gary Antonio Russell faced the 24-2-5 Alexandro Santiago on Saturday in a scheduled 10 rounder at bantamweight. The bout was aired live by Showtime from the Park Theater in Las Vegas. Though not exactly thrilling, the first round was relatively fast paced, as each man positioned himself to land effectively. The second saw Russell landing sharply to keep his man at bay, but with Santiago still getting inside on him at times. The third round was exciting, with each man having his moments, Russell landing sharply while maintaining range, and Santiago getting in on his man behind the jab. The fighters let their fists fly in the fourth. The bout had become an entertaining affair.

Santiago fought well enough in the fifth that Showtime’s unofficial scorer Steve Farhood gave him the round. Things remained interesting in the sixth. Santiago chopped away at Russell’s body in the seventh. A low blow landed on Russell and put a pause in the action. Russell tried playing rough in the eighth, holding and pushing his man towards the ropes. The ninth was a rugged affair. The tenth and final round, likewise, showed each man giving his all – for the outcome looked to be up in the air.

Russell walked out of the ring with a majority decision win.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Floyd Mayweather: "The Top Fighter In Boxing Right Now Is Terence Crawford, He Reminds Me Of A Young Floyd Mayweather"
November 24th
Errol Spence Jr. Disagrees With Terence Crawford Vs. Shawn Porter Stoppage: "His Daddy Tripping, I Had Porter Up"
November 21st
Jermall Charlo: “F*ck Benavidez, He Ain’t Even Got No Belt”
November 25th
Canelo Alvarez Doesn't Rule Out A Run At Heavyweight
November 24th
Keith Thurman: "I’m Willing To Fight Crawford Eight Months From Now"
November 22nd

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend