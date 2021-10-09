Fury-Wilder 3 Undercard: Jared Anderson Stops Vladimir Tereshkin In 2

By: Sean Crose

The Fury-Wilder undercard from Vegas’ T-Mobile arena was a pure heavyweight affair on Saturday, the first fight being between Toledo, Ohio’s 9-0 Jared Anderson and the 22-0-1 Vladimir Tereshkin in a scheduled eight round throwdown.

The opening round was a relatively slow chapter. Anderson appeared to be taking his time in the second – perhaps in part because Tereshkin had entered the ring soft in the middle. Anderson began to unload later in the round. Tereshkin looked over to the referee, who wisely stopped the fight.