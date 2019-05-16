Fury vs. Schwarz Heading to PPV on BT Sports in UK

By: Shane Willoughby

Oh Frank Warren, you’ve only gone and done it! After his constant claims that Eddie Hearn is ‘robbing’ the fans, Frank Warren has only gone and put Tyson Fury (27-0-1) vs Tom Schwarz (24-0) on pay-per-view on BT Sports.

Fury is set to defend his lineal championship on the 19th June, in Las Vagas. The Gypsy King’s return to the States was expected, especially after his new American T.V deal with ESPN.

However, what was surprising was when it was announced that he was going to take on Tom Schwarz. WHO?!

In the eyes of many Fury should be the WBC champion after arguably beating Deontay Wilder last December.

The self-proclaimed lineal champion looked to be ready for the top fighters in the division; done with the likes of Sefer Seferi and Francesco Pianeta. Unfortunately not!

Tyson Fury will be facing German heavyweight Tom Schwartz. If that wasn’t a hard-enough pill to swallow for the English fans, not only do you have to wake up at 5am to watch the fight, but you also have to pay.

Mr Warren what have you done? It was only last year the Hall of Fame promoter stated, ‘I wouldn’t pay 99p for Whyte vs Parker’; which turned out to be one of the best fight cards of the year. Now he has put Fury vs Schwarz as PPV on BT Sports.

If Whyte vs Parker wasn’t worth 99p, Frank Warren, you must be selling this fight for at least 50 pence.

Interestingly, no fights have been yet added to the undercard. Warren might have to make Eubank Sr vs Nigel Benn III to have this card qualify as a PPV.

It’s difficult to see how Fury vs Schwarz keeps people awake in the first place, not to mention the fight being in the early hours of the morning, and when you add the barrier of PPV, it’s hard to see how this PPV will sell.