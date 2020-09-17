Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs Logan Paul Exhibition Match Reportedly Signed

By: Hans Themistode

With older fighters such as Roy Jones Jr. and Mike Tyson ending their retirement to have an exhibition matchup, former five division world champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. has decided to jump in on the fun.

The now 43 year old has reportedly agreed to take on YouTube star Logan Paul before the year comes to end.

News of their fight agreement was first broken by DramaAlert host Daniel Keemstar.

It’s happening Logan Paul vs Mayweather! pic.twitter.com/nSWloqnGjh — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) September 16, 2020

To further verify that this contest will actually take place, Mike Feinberg of “The Fighting News,” has not only been told by a “reputable” source that this news is real, but he also claims that he was shown a picture of the actual bout agreement with Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s signature attached to it.

“Floyd Mayweather Jr. is coming out of retirement and has just signed a contract to fight an exhibition match against YouTube sensation Logan Paul,” said Feinberg. “I don’t understand the fight. Paul tried his hand at professional boxing. Couldn’t even beat the other nobody no one’s ever heard of before. He’s now going to be fighting one of the best in Floyd Mayweather. It’s going to be a joke of a fight, but it’s signed and is official.”

Like all Mayweather ring appearances, the future hall of famer will make a huge, although unspecified amount of money. Sources close to the situation are under the belief that their bout will be broadcasted on the YouTube channel of Paul due to his large social media following.

Despite Paul outweighing Mayweather by nearly 50 pounds, it is unclear whether or not there will be any specific weight stipulations.

For Paul, this will be his third attempt in a boxing ring. In late August of 2018, both Paul and fellow YouTube sensation KSI, met in a highly anticipated exhibition matchup. The result may have been lackluster as they fought to a draw, but plenty of fans tuned in to watch them go at it.

Realizing the buzz they created, the two decided to do it again one year later, this time without any protective headgear and sanctioned as an official boxing match. This time around, a winner was determined as Paul came up just short, losing via split decision.

He’ll now look to pull off the biggest upset in boxing history when he takes on the undefeated Mayweather.

The money man himself hasn’t officially fought against a real boxer in five years. He did, of course, pummel UFC star Conor McGregor via 10th round stoppage in August of 2017. He made another ring appearance shortly after, but it was nothing more than a one sided exhibition matchup against Tenshin Nasukawa in 2018.

During their bout, an overweight Mayweather known for his “hit and not get hit,” mentality, didn’t attempt to avoid any of Nasukawa’s shots and simply walked him down and laid a beating on him which resulted in a first round knockout.

There’s no word on when things will officially take place, but as long as the money is right, Mayweather will make the time.