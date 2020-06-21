ESPN Boxing Results: Emanuel Navarete Destroys Uriel Lopez

Emanuel Navarete vs Uriel Lopez

Emanuel Navarete did exactly what many were expecting him to do. Dominate his lowly opposition. It was the first time that Navarete entered the ring as a Featherweight and if tonight is any indication, he has apparently found a great new home.

After spending the first half of the contest with his foot off the gas pedal, Navarete went to another level in the fifth and six rounds, dropping his man with body shots. The latter resulted in the conclusion of the contest as Lopez could no longer continue.

Roberto Palomares vs Garcia Carrillo

It was a much tougher night at the office then expected for Ivan Armando Garcia Carrillo (6-0, 3 KOs). Roberto Palomares (5-5-1, 1 KO) came into this contest off the back of two wins in the row but just didn’t do enough to make it three.

Both men seemed to be mirror images of one another. They came in close and traded huge shots, but it was Carrillo who did just enough to come away with the unanimous decision victory.

Sergio Sanchez vs Gustavo Pino

Sergio Sanchez (15-1, 9 KOs) had the edge in power tonight over Gustavo Pino (8-3, 5 KOs) and he displayed it from the opening bell. After a fairly competitive first half of the opening round, Sanchez landed a perfect right hand to send his man down to the canvas. Pino struggled to his feet but continued to fight with no issues.

With a back and forth contest developing, Sanchez decided that it was time to go home early as he landed a left hand right on the button to send his man down and out to end the contest.

Edwin Palomares vs Carlos Ornelas

It was two knockdowns that was the major difference tonight between Edwin Palomares (13-3-1, 4 KOs) vs Carlos Ornelas (25-2, 14 KOs). The end came in the fifth round when Palomares scored a debilitating shot to the mid section. Ornelas crumpled to the ground as if to say he had enough.

He did show that he has no quit in him as he got back to his feet but his corner seen enough and ended the contest.