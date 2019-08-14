Errol Spence: “This Is What I’ve Been Waiting For”

By: Sean Crose

“This is going to be an amazing event,” Errol Spence Jr said during a Tuesday press conference in Las Angeles. “The co-main event could be the main event on any normal (card), but this main event is going to be fire. You know it’s man down when I get in the ring and we’re going to show you just that on September 28.” Spence was promoting his upcoming welterweight title throwdown against Shawn Porter at the Staples Center in Las Angeles on a card that will air live on pay per view.

“Shawn is a warrior who always comes to fight and leaves his heart on the table,” the 25-0 Spence said good naturedly of his 30-2-1 opponent. “He always comes ready, but I’m in shape and ready for him too. We’re both always in exciting fights and that’s what we’re going to give the fans.” Spence, who was last seen in the ring easily besting Mikey Garcia earlier this year, currently holds the IBF welterweight title. Porter was last seen pulling off a unanimous decision win over Yordenis Ugas last March. He currently holds the WBC welterweight title

“This fight demands this kind of excitement and energy that we have here today,” said Porter. “We’re coming to the Staples Center for these fans, because they give us the energy that we need.” The Ohio native made it clear that the match between he and Spence would be nothing about a high end affair. “”People don’t understand the level that Errol and I are on,” he said. “He’s expecting the same thing I’m expecting. We’re both training to go 12 hard rounds and out class each other. It’s all about that one moment, and I know I have what it takes to make that moment all mine. I’m looking forward to it.”

The welterweight division still remains perhaps the most interesting division in boxing as it settles into the post-Mayweather era. Besides Spence and Porter holding major titles, Manny Pacquiao, and Terence Crawford also hold major belts. “This is what I’ve been waiting for,” said Spence of the upcoming fight with Porter. “I had to be on the sidelines and watch Shawn fight Keith Thurman and Danny Garcia, but now I’m in that group. I have the opportunity to fight these top guys and make my name known.”

Spence made it clear that he’s not only out for blood on September 28, he’s looking to bring at least some real clarity to the welterweight division. “My whole thing is that I’m looking for the stoppage,” he said. “I want to make a statement that I’m clearing out the division. I want Manny Pacquiao and all of the top names in this division.”

The card will also feature the 31-1-1 Anthony Dirrell facing the 21-0 David Benevidez for the WBC super middleweight title, and a WBA super lightweight title fight between the 24-0 Mario Barrios and the 7-0 Batyr Akhmedov. The vacant WBA belt will be handed to the winner of that match.