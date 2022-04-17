Errol Spence Jr.: “Terence, I’m Coming For That Mother F*cking Belt”

By: Hans Themistode

Showtime

Errol Spence Jr. was continually bombarded with questions surrounding the greatest rival of his professional career, Terence Crawford. But, much like he’s done in the ring, Spence Jr. evaded those perpetual Crawford questions as if they were a deleterious right hand coming from an opponent.

All along, while many grew impatient with the Dallas product’s passive attitude, he was simply attempting to be respectful of the man standing before him.

As a crowd of nearly 40,000 stood on their feet to cheer him on at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, both Spence Jr. and Yordenis Ugas waged an all-out war. The bigger and at times, more physically dominating Cuban, enjoyed plenty of moments of success. In the fourth, in particular, Ugas landed a short right hand while in the clench, knocking loose the mouthpiece of the unified champion. In a then awkward sequence of events, Spence Jr. immediately turned his attention toward his unhinged guard and would subsequently pay for his lapse in judgment. Ugas blasted the 32-year-old with a three-punch combination, the final blow resulted in him being launched into the ropes.

Despite taking his eyes off the prize momentarily, Spence Jr. would eventually refocus and batter Ugas during the second half of their bout. While he was resilient, Ugas was ultimately told by a ringside physician that he would be unable to continue.

As whats become normal protocol following all boxing matches, there was one prevailing question for Spence Jr., what’s next? Without a moment’s notice, with three welterweight titles now proudly draped over his shoulder, Spence Jr. gave the one and only name everyone in the arena wanted to hear.

“Everybody knows who I want next,” Spence said. “I want Terence Crawford. That’s the fight that I want. That’s the fight everybody else wants.”

Crawford, of course, holds the final piece of the 147-pound puzzle. The Omaha, Nebraska, native is often viewed as the leading man on virtually every pound-for-pound list. In November of 2021, Crawford proved his ranking correct, as he went on to register a 10th round stoppage over former two-time welterweight champion, Shawn Porter. Following the victory, Crawford chastised his rival, as he continually called him out. Spence Jr., however, paid Crawford no mind.

Several years ago, Spence Jr. revealed his initial game plan. With three of the four welterweight titles being held by fighters associated with Premier Boxing Champions, Spence Jr. believed that it only made sense to target them first before turning his attention to Crawford.

Now that the unusually strong southpaw has made it a clean sweep, he’s now placed a bullseye on the back of Crawford.

“Like I said, I’m going to get these straps then go over there and take his sh*t too. Terence, I’m coming for that mother f*cking belt!”