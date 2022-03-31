Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Erickson Lubin Unconcerned With Sebastian Fundora’s Enormous Height: “As Long As He Weighs 154 Pounds, That’s All That Matters”

Posted on 03/31/2022

By: Hans Themistode

As Erickson Lubin looks back on his career, the 26-year-old realizes that he was entirely too eager to become a world champion.

In 2017, at the age of 21, Lubin brazenly challenged Jermell Charlo for his WBC 154 pound crown. Although the talent was ostensible, Lubin quickly realized that a showdown against Charlo was far too soon, thus suffering defeat via first-round stoppage.

Since then, however, Lubin has dusted himself and worked diligently on his craft, resulting in six consecutive victories. Although Lubin now holds wins over several top contenders such as Nathaniel Gallimore and Terrell Gausha, as well as triumphs over former world champions Ishe Smith and Jeison Rosario, he’s faced with a monumental task, both literally and figuratively, come Saturday, April 9th.

On the night, in Las Vegas, Nevada, Lubin will take on Sebastian Fundora. Once the pair officially square off, Lubin will be forced to crank his neck upward as takes on the 6’5 junior middleweight contender. But while Fundora holds an eight-inch height and six-inch reach advantage, Lubin isn’t concerned with his physical dimensions.

“He’s a good fighter,” said Lubin to BoxingScene.com. “I know he comes always ready to fight. He brings the fight to you but as long as he weighs 154 pounds on that scale, that’s all that matters to me. I think skills are everything, if you don’t got skills, you really can’t f*ck with me.”

Despite being gargantuan for the weight, Fundora has seldom used his eye-catching height to keep opponents at bay. Instead, he’s often opted to stand right in front of his opposition and slug away.

For the most part, Fundora’s propensity for high octane bouts has ended badly for his opponents. In three of his past four contests, only Sergio Garcia, his most recent opponent, has reached the final bell.

Regardless of Fundora’s obvious punching power, Lubin shrugs his shoulders as he places the finishing touches on an arduous training camp. With fighters such as Fundora, Tim Tszyu, and Magomed Kurbanov gunning for their shot at a world title, Lubin is prepared to show why his name should be protruding near the top of the line amongst his fellow contenders.

“I’m a show that I’m different from all of these other contenders.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 55: Top Prospects join us in studio
March 23rd
EP 54: Otto Wallin and Dmitry Salita
February 22nd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Errol Spence Jr. Hopes Terrell Gausha Stops Tim Tszyu Hype Train: “Let’s Go Bro, They Hyping Dude Up Too Much”
March 26th
Tim Bradley Views Terence Crawford Vs. Jaron Ennis As One-sided: “Somebody Going To Sleep And It Ain’t Gonna Be Crawford”
March 23rd
Jermell Charlo Wants Family Doubleheader: “Put Benavidez And His F*cking Brother In There, I’ll Fight The Brother”
March 28th
Errol Spence Jr. Isn't Sweating The Possibility Of Not Facing Terence Crawford: “It Is What It Is”
March 25th
Canelo Alvarez: “I Really Wanna Be Undisputed At 175”
March 29th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend