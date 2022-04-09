Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Erickson Lubin-Sebastian Fondura Preview

Posted on 04/09/2022

By: Sean Crose

On the surface of things, it looks like David and Goliath. Junior welterweight Erickson Lubin stands at just under 5’10 – common for the 154 pound weight realm. His opponent this Saturday night at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, however, stands nearly 6’6. That’s right, the 18-0-1 Sebastian Fondura stands nearly a foot taller than the 24-1 Lubin. In truth, Fondura is more the height of a heavyweight than a junior middleweight. Still, there’s a lot on the line for each man this weekend as they battle before Showtime cameras.

Photo: Showtime

Lubin has a perfect record save for a single loss to Jermell Charlo which he suffered in the first round of their 2017 bout. Since that time, however, the Orlando native has gone on to win six in a row. All of this makes Saturday’s bout with Fondura essential for Lubin’s career. Should he win, the fighter known as the Hammer will put himself into the title mix.

As for Fondura, this is a huge opportunity for him to prove that he too is ready to face the likes of Charlo, Brian Castano and others. Fondura’s last fight was a UD win over Sergio Garcia in December, while Lubin was last seen knocking out Jeison Rosario in 6 last June. The Lubin-Fondura battle will be for the WBC interim super welterweight title.

Tony Harrison will also be on the card as the 28-3-1 junior middleweight takes on the 33-1 Sergio Garcia in a scheduled 10 rounder. The last time Harrison entered the ring was nearly a year ago, when he battled Bryan Perrella to a draw. Garcia’s last fight was a UD loss at the gloved hands of Fondura last December. His fight with Harrison this weekend will be for the WBC silver super welterweight title.

Lastly, Saturday’s televised card will kick off with the 14-0 Kevin Salgado taking on the aforementioned Perrella in a scheduled 10 round junior middleweight affair. The 24 year old Salgado is looking to continue with his winning ways while the 17-3-1 Perrella is hoping to impress after fighting Harrison to a draw. Salgado’s last fight was a UD win over Ricardo Cernas back in October.

The Erickson Lubin-Sebastian Fondura card will be aired live on Showtime Saturday starting at 10 PM eastern time.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 55: Top Prospects join us in studio
March 23rd
EP 54: Otto Wallin and Dmitry Salita
February 22nd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Rolando "Rolly" Romero Opens Up On Gervonta Davis Clash: “I Think It’s The Easiest Fight Of My Life”
April 3rd
Ismael Salas, Trainer Of Yordenis Ugas, Rips Spence's Amateur Background: “Did Spence Go To The Olympics? Yes, What He Did? Nothing”
April 3rd
Dmitry Bivol: “He [Canelo Alvarez] Has Good Skills But Most People Think About Him Like He’s Untouchable, Sometimes It’s Funny”
April 4th
Derrick James On Gennadiy Golovkin: “He’s 40, He’s Still Fighting? Why?”
April 2nd
Errol Spence Jr.: “Watching Pacquiao Fight, I Was Like Man, I Could’ve Hurt This Man”
April 6th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend