Erickson Lubin-Sebastian Fondura Preview

By: Sean Crose

On the surface of things, it looks like David and Goliath. Junior welterweight Erickson Lubin stands at just under 5’10 – common for the 154 pound weight realm. His opponent this Saturday night at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, however, stands nearly 6’6. That’s right, the 18-0-1 Sebastian Fondura stands nearly a foot taller than the 24-1 Lubin. In truth, Fondura is more the height of a heavyweight than a junior middleweight. Still, there’s a lot on the line for each man this weekend as they battle before Showtime cameras.

Photo: Showtime

Lubin has a perfect record save for a single loss to Jermell Charlo which he suffered in the first round of their 2017 bout. Since that time, however, the Orlando native has gone on to win six in a row. All of this makes Saturday’s bout with Fondura essential for Lubin’s career. Should he win, the fighter known as the Hammer will put himself into the title mix.

As for Fondura, this is a huge opportunity for him to prove that he too is ready to face the likes of Charlo, Brian Castano and others. Fondura’s last fight was a UD win over Sergio Garcia in December, while Lubin was last seen knocking out Jeison Rosario in 6 last June. The Lubin-Fondura battle will be for the WBC interim super welterweight title.

Tony Harrison will also be on the card as the 28-3-1 junior middleweight takes on the 33-1 Sergio Garcia in a scheduled 10 rounder. The last time Harrison entered the ring was nearly a year ago, when he battled Bryan Perrella to a draw. Garcia’s last fight was a UD loss at the gloved hands of Fondura last December. His fight with Harrison this weekend will be for the WBC silver super welterweight title.

Lastly, Saturday’s televised card will kick off with the 14-0 Kevin Salgado taking on the aforementioned Perrella in a scheduled 10 round junior middleweight affair. The 24 year old Salgado is looking to continue with his winning ways while the 17-3-1 Perrella is hoping to impress after fighting Harrison to a draw. Salgado’s last fight was a UD win over Ricardo Cernas back in October.

The Erickson Lubin-Sebastian Fondura card will be aired live on Showtime Saturday starting at 10 PM eastern time.