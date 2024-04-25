Devin Haney: “I Would Love To Run It Back And Give The Fans A FAIR Fight.”

By: Sean Crose

Devin Haney took to Instagram Wednesday to declare he wants another fight with Ryan Garcia – just under different circumstances than the ones he found himself in last Saturday night at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. For, although he had been heavily favored walking in, Haney ended up being soundly beaten by the brash Garcia in their 12 round fight. “First off,” Haney stated, “I wanna say.. Alhamdulillah Allah is the perfect planner and I trust his plan no matter what. I came up short but this boxing, and if anyone knows me they know that I am a true competitor, and always wanted to test my skills against the best fighters in the world.”

The WBC junior welterweight champion then went on to give his ring conqueror credit. “Ryan, despite the circumstances was victorious that night and that’s fine,” said Haney. “I do feel like weight played a role in it but only Allah knows. I would love to run it back and give the fans a FAIR fight within an agreed weight.” Here Haney was referring to the fact that Garcia weighed in over three pounds over the junior welterweight limit last weekend. That’s why Haney was able to keep his title despite being dropped three times on the road to being bested by California’s Garcia.

“With that being said,” Haney added, “I am currently enjoying time with my family & friends as well as making up my days of Ramadan. Thank you to all my supporters & everyone involved in making this event happen. After I finish making up my days of Ramadan I will tell you guys what’s next!” After thanking those who have “reached out” to him, Haney went on to graciously thank those who made the fight last weekend possible – including Garcia promoter Oscar De La Hoya.

“Thank you Oscar & Golden Boy,” he said, “Eddie Hearn & all of Matchroom.. DAZN.. Mauricio & the WBC.. & all of DHP great night of boxing Alhamdulillah.” For his own part, De La Hoya was not in the mood to play nice. “Good luck with Eddie (promoter Eddie Hearn) De La Hoya said, before adding that “there will not be a rematch.” De La Hoya smugly concluded by telling Haney: “Good luck in your career and good luck with Eddie a European promoter trying to make it in the US.”

Garcia’s bizarre behavior leading up to last weekend’s fight, coupled with the fact that he didn’t seem to even seriously attempt to make weight, led many – perhaps most – to feel it would be Haney’s fight on Saturday night. It didn’t work out that way at all, as Garcia was able to land his potent punches repeatedly.