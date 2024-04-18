Listen Now:  
Devin Haney: “I See It Being An Early Night.”

Posted on 04/18/2024

By: Sean Crose

While Ryan Garcia has brought a lot of attention to himself in the leadup to Saturday night’s fight with Devin Haney, the WBC junior welterweight champion has largely remained focused at the task at hand. “I put my work in during training camp,” Haney told the media during a Thursday press conference to promote this weekend’s fight. “I did everything I was supposed to do,” he continued. “I was on my diet. I did everything that I was supposed to do this camp to be the best Devin Haney. So when I win, give me my credit.”

Image

When asked about the fact that he may not get credit for besting Garcia due to Garcia’s unusual behavior in the leadup to the bout, Haney appeared untroubled. “They’re going to say what they’re going to say,” the 25 year old stated, “and it is what it is.” Indeed, Haney made it clear that, although he’s focused on Saturday’s match at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, he has major plans. “I’m chasing greatness,” he said, “I want to be mentioned with the greats when all is said and done.”

And the hard hitting Garcia? “I’m on a different level ,” said Haney of his brash foil. “I’m levels above him. I see it being an early night. I don’t see Ryan being able to go the full twelve with me. His antics will give up on him. It will show, all this bullshit, it will show There’s no secrets in boxing.” Haney isn’t the only one to take note of Garcia’s “antics.” The public has been inundated with Garcia’s social media posts over the past several weeks, some of which have been peculiar to say the least. Haney, on the other hand, has taken a more low key (some would argue determined) approach.

“I’ve got that tunnel vision,” he said. So Garcia’s behavior hasn’t troubled him? “Ryan’s just another opponent on the list…there’s nothing that he can say to get me off my game plan. I’m here for a reason.” When a reporter asked what people could expect on Saturday, Haney responded by uttering a single work: “Fireworks.” Although he’s not known as a hard hitter, Haney is making it clear that he wants to make an impressive showing on Saturday. If Garcia’s is indeed ready to fight, however, stopping him within the distance might not be such an easy task. Garcia, after all, possesses a thunderous left. Then again, Haney possesses a thunderous skill.

