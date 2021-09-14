Listen Now:  
Deontay Wilder: “The Best Not Fighting The Best”

Posted on 09/14/2021

By: Hans Themistode

As some of the biggest names in the sport of boxing continue to face less than stellar opposition, Deontay Wilder begins to shake his head.

The former WBC heavyweight titlist is simply disgusted with the current state of the sport he loves. If it was up to him, the Alabama native would orchestrate a game plan in which the best fighters across all weight classes would step into the ring to face one another regardless of their promotional outfit.

Until the top names in the sport prove their standing in the ring, however, Wilder will continue to heap criticism in their direction.

“You have so many guys coming up with excuses to avoid fighters,” said Wilder during an interview with 78SPORTSTV. “The best not fighting the best.”

Wilder’s frustrations with a sport that he believes is becoming watered down, is reaching its breaking point. At the age of 35, Wilder is much closer to the end of his boxing career than he is the beginning. While he believes he still has plenty to offer, Wilder is well aware of his boxing mortality. In fact, Wilder is not only aware of it, but he’s fully embracing the end of the road. Once he waves goodbye to the pugilistic sport, Wilder is convinced that he won’t yearn to make his return.

“Sometimes I’m just like, I can’t wait for the point in time where I do retire. I don’t think I’m gonna miss it. Once I retire, they’re gonna miss me.”

Before Wilder ultimately decides to remove his gloves for good and walk off into the sunset, the towering 6’7 former titlist has business to attend to. After picking up the first defeat of his career in February of 2020, to Tyson Fury, Wilder will be looking to ensure his long-time rival’s title reign is a transient one.

With just a few more weeks remaining until their October 9th, showdown, Wilder is fully focused on the task at hand.

“Retribution is nearly upon us.”

