DAZN announced Friday that it has signed an exclusive multi-fight agreement with Devin Haney Promotions, bringing three-division world champion Devin Haney to the platform for what the company called a series of major global events.

The deal follows weeks of speculation and a morning in which the streamer swapped its logo on social media for a stylized DEVN. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Haney, 27, won the undisputed lightweight championship before adding world titles at junior welterweight and welterweight. His 2024 loss to Ryan Garcia was changed to a no contest after Garcia tested positive for a banned substance, and the release describes him as undefeated.

“I’m at a point in my career where I want the biggest challenges and the fights the fans want to see,” Haney said in the announcement. “I’m excited to partner with DAZN. This agreement removes any doubt or uncertainty about my ability to make the major fights in boxing. I’m in position to fight anyone, and I’m focused, motivated and ready for whoever is next.”

Britton Hardin, DAZN’s Head of Boxing for North America, said the signing fits the platform’s plan for its U.S. boxing business.

“Devin has proven that he belongs on boxing’s biggest stages,” Hardin said. “He is an elite champion, a proven headliner and one of the most influential figures shaping the future of the sport. This partnership creates the opportunity to deliver the marquee matchups fans want while bringing the next defining phase of Devin’s career to DAZN’s global audience.”

The agreement is structured as a partnership with Devin Haney Promotions rather than a traditional fighter contract, and Haney’s father and manager, Bill Haney, framed it as a step toward building that company into a promotional outfit with a roster of its own.

“Building Devin Haney Promotions into a global championship brand has been a long-term vision of ours, and this partnership marks an important milestone in that journey,” Bill Haney said. “We developed Devin from the ground up into an undisputed champion, a three-division world champion and one of boxing’s elite global attractions. Now, alongside DAZN, we can apply that same blueprint to growing the DHP roster, developing future champions and delivering elite events on the global stage.”

DAZN said the deal positions Haney for fights across what it called its promotional ecosystem and key global partners. The release did not name an opponent, a date or a promoter for Haney’s first fight under the agreement. Matchroom’s Eddie Hearn, who has worked with Haney for much of his career and spent Friday morning teasing announcements, was not quoted.

The signing comes two months after DAZN signed Teofimo Lopez to a multi-fight deal ahead of his bout with Rolando Romero, and Hardin said at the time that the platform was in similar talks with Haney and that Haney would be positioned to face the winner.

DAZN described the agreement as adding another championship attraction to what it called a growing U.S. boxing business.