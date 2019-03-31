DAZN Boxing Results: Garcia and Acosta Dominant in Victory

By: Hans Themistode

Ryan Garcia (18-0, 15 KOs) added more fuel to his hype train as he absolutely wiped out Jose Lopez (20-4-1, 14 KOs). The contest took place at the Fantasy Springs Casino, in Indio California.

In total it took Garcia only two rounds to dispatch of his opponent. Lopez understood the opportunity that was in front of him and tried his best to take advantage of it but was quickly overmatched.

In round two Garcia landed a three punch combination that dropped his man. To the credit of Lopez he managed to get back to his feet but in between rounds it was determined that he could not continue.

The win was expected but something more important happened. This victory was the second under the tutelage of Eddy Renoso who also trains boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez. The aforementioned Alvarez even made an appearance to show support to his friend. Canelo also gave Garcia the biggest compliment that could be given.

“He’s the best prospect in the world today,” said Canelo.

Those are big words by the Mexican superstar but the potential of Garcia is enormous. His partnership with Renoso is paying off in a big way. Garcia gets more attention for his good looks and flamboyant style but his recent ring performances are backing up what everyone else believes which is that he could become a major star in the sport of boxing.

Garcia isn’t the only one who scored a terrific knockout tonight.

Current WBO Light Flyweight champion Angel Acosta (20-1, 20 KOs) kept his knockout streak alive as he made light work of Ganigan Lopez (35-9, 19 KOs) with an eighth round stoppage win.

Acosta is known for his ability to put his opponents to sleep but his boxing skills are vastly underrated. He had them fully on display as he spent long durations of the contest out boxing his opponent. In round two however he showed that he not only has the skills but that he still possesses the power. Two straight left hooks left Lopez on uneasy legs. Acosta showed tremendous patience but also a killer instinct. In round eight Acosta landed a combination which saw Lopez hit the deck. Lopez just couldn’t get back to his feet before the ten count ended. That now makes it 20 victories for Acosta which have all come by stoppage.

Ryan Garcia and Angel Acosta put on dominant performances. Let’s also be honest here, they did exactly what they were supposed to do. It was a great night for both men. Now that they have gotten rid of their opposition we can fully expect them to take on tougher foes down the line. Acosta is already a proven champion who will be hard to dethrone while Garcia is looking to snag his own championship and establish himself as one of the best in the world.