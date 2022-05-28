Davis-Romero Pay Per View Undercard Preview

By: Sean Crose

Showtime Pay Per View will be presenting Gervonta Davis’ WBA lightweight title fight against Rolando Romero Saturday night live from Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center. Before the main event between the two hard hitting undefeated fighters, however, there’s several interesting fights on the undercard.

Photo: Showtime

Erislandy Lara, a well known veteran of the fight game who was once seen as being a legit challenge to Floyd Mayweather, will defend his WBA middleweight tile against the colorful Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan. The 39 year Lara showed that age sometimes really is nothing but a number when he knocked out Thomas LaManna last May in the first round. As for the mustachioed O’Sullivan, the Irishman’s last fight was a unanimous decision victory over Nodar Robakidze that same month. His fight with decorated Lara is scheduled for 12.

The 18-0 rising junior middleweight Jesus Ramos will also appear on Saturday’s undercard, as he takes on the 13-2-1 Luke Santamaria in a scheduled 10 rounder. Ramos was last seen knocking out Vladimir Hernanzdez in the first round last February while Santamaria was last seeing besting Abel Ramos via unanimous decision on that same February card. These are two young fighters looking to make their mark, so this one could be interesting.

Lastly, the 17-1 Luis Melendez will be on Saturday’s undercard. The lightweight’s opponent will be the 26-2-3 Eduardo Ramirez. Melendez’ last fight was in November of last year when he decisioned Thomas Mattice on all three judge’s cards. Ramirez was last spotted in December when he won a unanimous decision over Miguel Marriaga.

The Davis-Romero card will be aired live on Showtime Pay Per View starting at 9PM eastern time.