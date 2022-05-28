Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Davis-Romero Pay Per View Undercard Preview

Posted on 05/28/2022

By: Sean Crose

Showtime Pay Per View will be presenting Gervonta Davis’ WBA lightweight title fight against Rolando Romero Saturday night live from Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center. Before the main event between the two hard hitting undefeated fighters, however, there’s several interesting fights on the undercard.

Photo: Showtime

Erislandy Lara, a well known veteran of the fight game who was once seen as being a legit challenge to Floyd Mayweather, will defend his WBA middleweight tile against the colorful Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan. The 39 year Lara showed that age sometimes really is nothing but a number when he knocked out Thomas LaManna last May in the first round. As for the mustachioed O’Sullivan, the Irishman’s last fight was a unanimous decision victory over Nodar Robakidze that same month. His fight with decorated Lara is scheduled for 12.

The 18-0 rising junior middleweight Jesus Ramos will also appear on Saturday’s undercard, as he takes on the 13-2-1 Luke Santamaria in a scheduled 10 rounder. Ramos was last seen knocking out Vladimir Hernanzdez in the first round last February while Santamaria was last seeing besting Abel Ramos via unanimous decision on that same February card. These are two young fighters looking to make their mark, so this one could be interesting.

Lastly, the 17-1 Luis Melendez will be on Saturday’s undercard. The lightweight’s opponent will be the 26-2-3 Eduardo Ramirez. Melendez’ last fight was in November of last year when he decisioned Thomas Mattice on all three judge’s cards. Ramirez was last spotted in December when he won a unanimous decision over Miguel Marriaga.

The Davis-Romero card will be aired live on Showtime Pay Per View starting at 9PM eastern time.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Is Gervonta Davis Wise To Leave Mayweather Promotions?
May 24th
Does Golovkin Stand Any Chance Of Beating Canelo On The Scorecards?
May 23rd
It's Official: Canelo-Golovkin 3 Announced For September 17th
May 24th
Statue Of Deontay Wilder Unveiled In Tuscaloosa As "Bronze Bomber" Declares He'll Keep Fighting
May 25th
Mayweather Thoroughly Dominates Moore In Exhibition Bout
May 21st

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend