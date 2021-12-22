Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

David Diamante Seriously Injured Following Motorcycle Wreck

Posted on 12/22/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Prior to just about every Matchroom Boxing event, David Diamante strolls his way to the center of the ring, grabs a microphone, and introduces each fighter. While his saying “the fight starts now” has become one of the more recognizable phrases in all of boxing, it will now become something that rings true in his personal life.

As first reported by BoxingScene.com, Diamante suffered serious injuries following a motorcycle accident earlier this week in Brooklyn, New York. Amongst his long list of injuries are multiple cracked ribs and fractures to his spine.

Shortly after the wreck, Diamante underwent five hours of surgery at NYU Langone Health Hospital. From there, doctors have inserted numerous rods, screws, and cadaver parts into his spine.

Although Diamante’s injuries are said to be serious, the world-renowned ring announcer is upbeat. Nevertheless, he acknowledges that his recovery timeline is a long and arduous one.

“It’s going to be a tough road,” said Diamante earlier today. “It’s a bad injury and getting better will take some time. This will be a struggle. I’ll have to learn to walk again, and right now there’s a risk of complications. But I have a positive attitude and will be back as soon as possible.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Jake Paul Violently Ends Rivalry With Tyron Woodley, Stops Him In The Sixth
December 19th
Kenny Porter Dives Deeper Into Shawn Porter's Loss To Terence Crawford
December 15th
Jake Paul Vs. Tyron Woodley Undercard Results: Chris Avila Picks Up The Win Over Anthony Taylor
December 18th
Jaron Ennis Believes He's "Bigger, Faster, Stronger, Smarter" Then Errol Spence Jr.
December 14th
An Objective Look At Jake Paul: Professional Boxer
December 19th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend