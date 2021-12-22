David Diamante Seriously Injured Following Motorcycle Wreck

By: Hans Themistode

Prior to just about every Matchroom Boxing event, David Diamante strolls his way to the center of the ring, grabs a microphone, and introduces each fighter. While his saying “the fight starts now” has become one of the more recognizable phrases in all of boxing, it will now become something that rings true in his personal life.

As first reported by BoxingScene.com, Diamante suffered serious injuries following a motorcycle accident earlier this week in Brooklyn, New York. Amongst his long list of injuries are multiple cracked ribs and fractures to his spine.

Shortly after the wreck, Diamante underwent five hours of surgery at NYU Langone Health Hospital. From there, doctors have inserted numerous rods, screws, and cadaver parts into his spine.

Although Diamante’s injuries are said to be serious, the world-renowned ring announcer is upbeat. Nevertheless, he acknowledges that his recovery timeline is a long and arduous one.

“It’s going to be a tough road,” said Diamante earlier today. “It’s a bad injury and getting better will take some time. This will be a struggle. I’ll have to learn to walk again, and right now there’s a risk of complications. But I have a positive attitude and will be back as soon as possible.”