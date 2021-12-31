Listen Now:  
Charles Martin Wants Four More Fights Before Retirement

Posted on 12/31/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Despite sporting an enormous tattoo spread across his abdomen that says “Above Tha Law”, Charles Martin can be described as a gentle giant.

The heavyweight contender graciously and routinely stops for pictures with his adoring fans and has earned the recent reputation as a hard worker. Still, despite the superlative words, Martin becomes incensed whenever Anthony Joshua is brought up in any conversation.

After achieving a lifelong dream of becoming a heavyweight world champion against Vyacheslav Glazkov in 2016, the Saint Louis Missouri native saw his title reign come to an abrupt end less than three months later.

A confident Martin walked into the backyard of Joshua at the O2 Arena in the United Kingdom and attempted to defend his crown. However, he was quickly dealt with via second-round stoppage. While their contest may have taken place more than five years ago, Martin is not only still seething at how their showdown unfolded but more than anything, he’s plotting his vengeance.

“I didn’t get a fair shake with that one,” said Martin recently. “I want to fight Joshua twice. I wanna whip that ass back to back.”

Since his embarrassing defeat to Joshua, Martin has gone on to win five of his last six contests, including three straight. Presently, the former IBF heavyweight champion is mere hours away from taking on highly rated contender Luis Ortiz. The two will officially square off on the first day of the New Year at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Having turned pro in 2012 and currently 35 years of age, Martin isn’t interested in prolonging his career for much longer. Should he take care of business against Ortiz, Martin reveals that he already has an exit strategy in place. With Martin suffering defeat at the hands of Adam Kownacki in 2018 and with two matchups against Joshua set in his sights, Martin believes he’ll wrap up his career immediately after.

“This is the revenge tour. Right now I’m focused on Ortiz. He’ll be number one out of these four fights that I plan on doing before I retire.”

