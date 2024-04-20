Listen Now:  
Charles Conwell Stops Nathaniel Gallimore In Six

Posted on 04/20/2024

By Sean Crose

A scheduled 10 round junior middleweight showdown opened the Devin Haney-Ryan Garcia pay per view card Saturday night in Brooklyn. The 22-7-1 Nathaniel Gallimore took on the rising 18-0 Charles Conwell to start things off at the Barclays Center. Both men fought tight in the first as they tried to control the tempo, though Gallimore opened up in the round’s final moments. Conwell was able to get in on Gallimore in the second, though he wasn’t able to do so consistently. By the third, however, Conwell was truly able to open fire on the taller fighter. Hitting hard and frequently, his goal was clearly to break his man down.

Sure enough, the ring doctor gave Gallimore a look at the beginning of the fourth. Although Gallimore was bleeding, the fight was allowed to continue. Gallimore responded by becoming more active in the round. Conwell hurt his man in the fifth and piled it on his wounded prey. Gallimore was nothing if not a smart fighter, though, and so he was able to survive the round. Yet the referee warned Gallimore in the corner that he would stop the fight if the Gallimore kept eating punches at the rate he was. Conwell continued to fire away in the sixth, leading the referee to stop the bout. “You’re taking too many head shots, my friend,” he said to Gallimore.

