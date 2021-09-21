Canelo Alvarez To Caleb Plant: “You’re Not On My Level”

By: Hans Themistode

With their November 6th, showdown still a long ways away, both Caleb Plant and Canelo Alvarez decided to get things started early.

At the kickoff press conference, which took place earlier today in Los Angeles, California, both Alvarez and Plant met face to face for the first time since signing off on their respective contracts. As the two stood nose to nose, jarring back and forth with one another, Alvarez removed his sunglasses as he continued his war of words with Plant.

Seemingly had enough of the theatrics, Alvarez shoved Plant while the two were on stage. Unwilling to back down, Plant then marched up to his upcoming opponent and threw a left hand. Much like his defensive actions in the ring, Alvarez avoided the incoming assault and then fired off two shots at Plant which left the IBF super-middleweight titlist bloodied underneath his right eye.

As security began swarming the stage, the two continued to lash out in rage.

For Plant, the 29-year-old Nashville, Tennessee native, is pegged as a significant underdog on the night. Although he’s held his world title for over two years, he’s failed to face anyone even remotely close to the skill level of Alvarez. Most recently, Plant was forced to settle for a wide unanimous decision win over long-faded former champion, Caleb Truax, earlier this year.

As Alvarez takes a long, strong look at the credentials of Plant, he can’t but shake his head. With three of the four world titles in the super middleweight division and numerous championship crowns over multiple weight classes, Alvarez is considered by most to be the best fighter in the sport, regardless of weight classes.

With their hostile press conference coming to an end, Alvarez grabbed the microphone and delivered one final message regarding the chances of Plant come November 6th.

“You’re not on my level,” said Alvarez. “You will see November 6th, you will find out, I promise you. You know what I do.”