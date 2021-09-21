Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Canelo Alvarez To Caleb Plant: “You’re Not On My Level”

Posted on 09/21/2021

By: Hans Themistode

With their November 6th, showdown still a long ways away, both Caleb Plant and Canelo Alvarez decided to get things started early.

At the kickoff press conference, which took place earlier today in Los Angeles, California, both Alvarez and Plant met face to face for the first time since signing off on their respective contracts. As the two stood nose to nose, jarring back and forth with one another, Alvarez removed his sunglasses as he continued his war of words with Plant.

Seemingly had enough of the theatrics, Alvarez shoved Plant while the two were on stage. Unwilling to back down, Plant then marched up to his upcoming opponent and threw a left hand. Much like his defensive actions in the ring, Alvarez avoided the incoming assault and then fired off two shots at Plant which left the IBF super-middleweight titlist bloodied underneath his right eye.

As security began swarming the stage, the two continued to lash out in rage.

For Plant, the 29-year-old Nashville, Tennessee native, is pegged as a significant underdog on the night. Although he’s held his world title for over two years, he’s failed to face anyone even remotely close to the skill level of Alvarez. Most recently, Plant was forced to settle for a wide unanimous decision win over long-faded former champion, Caleb Truax, earlier this year.

As Alvarez takes a long, strong look at the credentials of Plant, he can’t but shake his head. With three of the four world titles in the super middleweight division and numerous championship crowns over multiple weight classes, Alvarez is considered by most to be the best fighter in the sport, regardless of weight classes.

With their hostile press conference coming to an end, Alvarez grabbed the microphone and delivered one final message regarding the chances of Plant come November 6th.

“You’re not on my level,” said Alvarez. “You will see November 6th, you will find out, I promise you. You know what I do.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Bob Arum Believes Only One Fighter Has A Chance Against Canelo Alvarez
September 13th
Leonard Ellerbe Reflects On Floyd Mayweather Vs. Canelo Alvarez: "Probably Floyd’s Easiest Fight Ever"
September 16th
Losing To Canelo Alvarez Was Painful Both In The Ring And Financially For Shane Mosley
September 14th
Shawn Porter On Terence Crawford Showdown: "I Have What It Takes To Beat Him, Don't Sleep"
September 18th
Caleb Plant: More Than Just Hype Is Needed To Become A Superstar
September 16th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend