Canelo Alvarez Hands Callum Smith A Beating

By: Hans Themistode

Size, in fact, does not matter.

The jokes were non-stop whenever Canelo Alvarez (54-1-2, 36 KOs) and former WBC/Ring magazine super-middleweight champion Callum Smith (27-1, 19 KOs) stood next to one another. Yet, even with a seven-inch height and eight-inch reach disadvantage, Alvarez took care of business against his man.

In the main event slot over at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, Alvarez had little to no trouble navigating around the much bigger Smith. From the opening bell, the British native attempted to stand his ground and not allow Alvarez to bully him. That however, did not last long as Alvarez forced the former titlist to retreat within seconds.

The first round played out quietly as the former four-division champion attempted to feel out his opponent. With every physical advantage on the side of Smith, Alvarez made sure to gauge his range before unleashing an onslaught. After finding his rhythm and distance, it was bombs away for the pound for pound star.

Alvarez continually walked forward, kept his hands up and evaded every shot thrown in his direction. In turn, Alvarez landed huge shot after huge shot.

As the rounds ticked by, the body of Smith began to turn red and his face began to deteriorate. During the middle rounds, Smith began to find his second wind and began to find a home for his uppercuts on the inside.

His offensive attack however, was far and few between as he spent most of his time eating leather. With the win seemingly in the bank, Smith simply attempted to end the fight standing upright. Each shot that landed, no matter the location, came with a painful reaction.

During the final round, Smith’s desire to simply survive was evident as he tied up Alvarez on various occasions and looked up at the clock to see how much time was left in his nightmare.

As the final bell rang, Smith slumped his shoulders and walked to his corner. His reign as super-middleweight champion came to an abrupt end a few moments later as the judges announced a lopsided decision win for the Mexican superstar.