Boxing Insider Notebook: Wilder vs. Fury Edition

Compiled By: William Holmes

The following is special edition of the Boxing Insider notebook for the upcoming Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder Pay Per View Rematch that take place on Saturday night.

Photo Credit: Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Wilder vs. Fury II Undercard Media Workout Photos

Fighters competing on the Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II undercard this Saturday, February 22 took part in a media workout Wednesday as they near their respective showdowns at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The workout featured fighters competing in the PPV undercard, including former heavyweight champion Charles Martin and former title challenger Gerald Washington, who meet in the co-main event, WBO Junior Featherweight World Champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete, a.k.a. “The Mexican Iron Man”, and Filipino contender Jeo Santisima, who battle in the PPV featured bout, and unbeaten super welterweights Sebastian Fundora and Daniel Lewis, who fight in the PPV opener at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Also showing off their skills Wednesday were fighters who enter the ring for Wilder vs. Fury II Prelims beginning at at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT, including hard-hitting unbeaten contender Subriel Matias, who battles Petros Ananyan in a super lightweight showdown, plus contenders Amir Imam and Javier Molina, who will fight in a super lightweight attraction.

Prelims will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on FS1, ESPNEWS and in Spanish on FOX Deportes and ESPN3. ESPNEWS’ coverage will switch to ESPN at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Photo Credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank Boxing

Photo Credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank Boxing

Fury vs. Wilder 2 Officials Announced

Since the last fight was close and ended in a draw, it was important for the Nevada State Athletic Commission to pick officials and judges with experience that can handle a big time fight such as this one.

At the most recent NSAC hearing, the judges assigned for Wilder vs. Fury are Steve Weisfeld, Glen Feldman, and Dave Moretti.

The referee assigned will be Kenny Bayless.

Deontay Wilder Announces First “Fight for Peace” Under Pontifex Scholas Ocurrentes

World Boxing Council Heavyweight Champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder is pleased to announce that his rematch with Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury headlining the historic, mega PPV event this Saturday, Feb. 22 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena will be his first “Fight for Peace” under Pontifex Foundation Scholas Ocurrentes.

Wilder has authorized his company BombZquad Promotions and co-promoter TGB Promotions to donate $1 of each Wilder vs. Fury II ticket sold to be donated to Scholas Ocurentes.

“It’s an honor to be appointed by Pope Francis as boxing’s Peace Ambassador,” said Wilder. “I’m excited that Wilder vs. Fury II will be the first boxing match under the program and I’m happy to be able to touch the lives of so many people around the world as the WBC heavyweight champion. I want to use my position to have a positive influence on the lives of people and especially children because they represent the best the future has to offer.”

Scholas Ocurrentes is a non-religious foundation, which was created by Pope Francis (Jorge Bergolio) while he was serving as archbishop of Argentina 30 years ago. The primary goal of Scholas Ocurrentes is to promote educational programs for children through art, sports and technology, while building bridges for peace through inclusion and integration.

Pope Francis named Wilder the Ambassador For World Peace Through Sports during a private audience at the Vatican in Rome on Dec. 13, 2019.

The WBC has the honor of being in charge of the boxing program under Scholas through its BoxVal (Boxing with Values) Program, which uses boxing to highlight the importance of fair play and brotherhood.

The “Fight For Peace” program is a call to action for all members of the worldwide boxing community to join Scholas and Pope Francis in their humanitarian efforts. All are welcomed to join.

Imagination Park Sponsors Legendary Boxing and MMA Cutman Stitch Duran for Wilder vs. Fury 2

Imagination Park Technologies Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) proudly announced it has signed on as a Sponsor of the legendary boxing, UFC (MMA), and Bare Knuckles Fighting Cutman Jacob “Stitch” Duran, who will be working in Tyson Fury’s corner, for one of the most anticipated rematches in recent boxing history. The Championship Fight will be hosted at the sold-out MGM Arena on February 22,2020 and broadcast to millions worldwide on TV and PPV.

“Imagination Park is absolutely thrilled to be a part of this historic rematch represented by Stitch in Tyson Fury’s Corner,” said Alen Paul Silverrstieen, CEO & President. “We are the first-ever Augmented Reality company to be represented at such a historic sports event by a legend in both boxing and UFC for decades. Millions of sports fans worldwide will see our ImagineARTM logo and website on Stitches vest in the ring.”

For this event, Imagination Park has created a FREE limited-edition Stitch Duran AR Model which boxing fans worldwide can place in their living room or bar starting today thru the end of February!

1) Download ImagineAR mobile app from the IOS or Android App Store.

2) Launch ImagineAR & select the top menu choice “AR Near Me”.

3) Select one of the three AR Nearby! on the bottom of the screen.

4) Place Stitch model with the white guide lines on any flat surface & Tap Stitch to place him. The closer to you, the bigger he will appear.

5) Take a picture with Stitch and instantly share in social media (Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook) with the hashtag #StitchWithMe. Imagination Park will be giving away a Stitch Prize Package to the best Stitch AR Picture shared in social media.

Prayer Cloud Productions executive team of Cody Cohen, Chelsea Sweeney, and David Pahler brokered this sponsorship.

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury Make Grand Arrivals at MGM Grand

WBC heavyweight world champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury made their grand arrivals Tuesday afternoon at MGM Grand, kicking off fight week events for the most anticipated heavyweight showdown in two decades.

Fury (29-0-1, 20 KOs) rolled up in a red Ferrari, while Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KOs) arrived shortly after in a Rolls-Royce SUV, both greeted by throngs of fans awaiting Saturday’s clash.

They will renew their rivalry this Saturday, February 22, in a historic mega PPV event from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Wilder has defended his world title successfully 10 consecutive times, while Fury is unbeaten in five bouts since returning from a nearly three-year layoff in June 2018.

The grand arrivals also featured fighters competing in the PPV undercard squaring off, including former heavyweight champion Charles Martin and former title challenger Gerald Washington, who meet in the co-main event, WBO Junior Featherweight World Champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete, a.k.a. “The Mexican Iron Man”, and Filipino contender Jeo Santisima, who battle in the PPV featured bout, and unbeaten super welterweights Sebastian Fundora and Daniel Lewis, who fight in the PPV opener at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

This is what the main event fighters had to say Tuesday:

DEONTAY WILDER

“The first fight was great, but the second time around we’re getting even more love. It’s been a blessed feeling and I’m so excited to show my greatness come Saturday night.”

“I’m going to knock out Tyson Fury in devastating fashion on Saturday night. After I show the world what greatness lies inside of me, I will continue to go even further and do more amazing things in this sport.”

“We all know that boxing is the hurt business and we both have bad intentions coming into this fight. I’m looking forward to our energies colliding and having an amazing fight.”

TYSON FURY

“Las Vegas is the home of champions, and ‘The Gypsy King’ is here to put on a show. I am knocking that bum out in two rounds. It’s going to be an early night.”

“I’ve done all I can, and I can’t wait for Saturday night to be here. The WBC belt is the only major title I’ve yet to win. Saturday night, it will be mine.”

“Las Vegas is the new home of ‘The Gypsy King.’ This is my time. Wilder got a gift last time. That won’t happen again. I’m coming for the knockout.”