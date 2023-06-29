Boxing Insider Fight Night Live Preview: Hank Lundy Versus Kurt Scoby, Brian Ceballo Versus Mitch Louis-Charles, And More…

By: Sean Crose

Boxing Insider and DiBella Entertainment are once again bringing boxing back to the Big Apple this evening. Starting at 7:30 eastern time at Broadway’s historic Sony Hall, a full night of action will be broadcast live on Boxing Insiders’ You Tube Channel highlighted by “Hammerin'” Hank Lundy as he battles New York’s own undefeated Kurt Scoby in a scheduled eight round affair at junior welterweight.

Fight fans well are familiar with Philadelphia’s popular Lundy who, at almost forty years of age, is going for a last crack at glory this evening. The undefeated Scoby, on the other hand, is eager to make his mark on the fight game. At twenty-seven, he’s a full twelve years younger than Lundy. It’s Lundy, however, who brings the experience to the ring.

Brian Ceballo will also be on Thursday night’s card, once again showcasing his skills at the same Sony Theater where he dominated Luis Veron on a Boxing Insider card just this past April. With just a single defeat on his resume, Ceballo is looking to keep his comeback streak alive as he faces Quebec’s own Mitch Louis-Charles in a scheduled eight round fight. An impressive showing from Ceballo will help the New Yorker maintain traction as he continues his climb up the junior middleweight division.

Another Sony Hall veteran, Terell Bostic, will appear in an eight rounder on tonight’s Boxing Insider card. His opponent will be Matthew “Lefty Gunz” Gonzalez, an undefeated slugger out Queens. Still another undefeated Queens native, Raymond Cuadrado Jr. will likewise be found on Thursday’s card. The member of a well known New York fight family, Cuadrado – whose nickname is “The Scientist” – will be squaring off against San Cristobal from the Dominican Republic in a junior lightweight throwdown set for four. Last, but certainly not least, junior middleweight, Arnold Gonzalez, will be plying his trade on Thursday’s card as the undefeated New Yorker squares off against the Dominican Republic’s Yeuri Andujar in a match set for six.