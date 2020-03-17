Boxing Gyms Try Adapting To Corona Virus Pandemic

By: Sean Crose

The list appears to be almost endless. Boxing and MMA gyms throughout the country have closed their doors due to health concerns regarding the feared Corona Virus. Cities and states have shut down all businesses that don’t solely cater to the basic mechanics of a functioning society, and gyms don’t fit the criteria needed to stay open.





“Effective midnight tonight,” Los Angeles based Fortune Gym posted on its Instagram account Monday, “all gyms and fitness centers have been ordered closed in LA.”

“With everyone’s health the priority,” posted Lawndale’s Combinations Boxing Academy, “and as per local health advisories we will be closed this week, March 15-22.”



“@southboxgym is closed due to the recent Corona Virus outbreak from 3/16- 3/23,” Eric Kelly’s notable New York establishment, South Box Gym announced.



“It is with a heavy heart,” Women’s World of Boxing stated, “that to prevent further spread of COVID-19, as an act of solidarity with our greater NYC community, Women’s World of Boxing will close as of today, March 15th and expect to be closed until at least March 31st.”



Some gyms have taken to adapting to this less than optimal situation, aiming to keep business going while maintaining client and employee safety. New York’s Church Street Gym has offered a very contemporary solution to the issue of mass quarantine.

“We will be LIVE STREAMING on Instagram your favorite classes taught by our most popular trainers,” the Gym has posted on its site. “If you can’t come to us, we’re coming for you!”



In the spirit of turning lemons into lemonade, Church Street Gym has decided to do a bit of self-promotion by way of free online samples.



“Gym membership,” the statement reads, “is NOT required to view and follow along with these workouts.”



Brooklyn’s famed Gleason’s Gym has gotten creative, as well, by posting the following:

“The first option is to have one of our Gleason’s trainers come train you at your home or location of your choice.

($150/50 minutes paid in advance)



2. The second option is having our trainer train you remotely through Skype, FaceTime, Google Hangouts, etc.”

($100/50 minutes paid in advance)”

There’s a chance that none of the creativity provided by some notable gyms will take the sting away from the financial hornet that is the Corona Virus. Smaller, less well known gyms might fare even worse. The entire sport appears to be on hold for the foreseeable future, which means everyone involved in the business has been – like much of society – left in a kind of no man’s land.