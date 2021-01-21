Arthur Beterbiev Finally Set To Return

By: Hans Themistode

Unified light heavyweight titlist Artur Beterbiev was hoping to parlay a career-best win over Oleksandr Gvozdyk into more activity in the ring and a larger fan base outside of it.



However, due to various reasons, it was the complete opposite. Following Beterbiev’s stoppage victory, the newly crowned unified titlist was scheduled to take on top ten contender Adam Deines on October 23rd. Those plans though, were immediately pushed back to January 30th due to a rib injury.



Once again, however, those plans were transient as Beterbiev tested positive for COVID-19. Now, with a completely healthy Beterbiev, the Russian star is pegged to return to the ring against Deines on March 20th.



Needless to say, promoter Bob Arum simply can’t wait to see another explosive performance.



“At long last, Artur Beterbiev will defend his world titles as he looks to kick off his 2021 campaign in devastating fashion,” said Arum on a Top Rank press release. “We have big plans for Artur, but he must first take care of business in Moscow.”



Those aforementioned plans could mean a variety of things for the Russian product. For starters, WBA belt holder Dmitry Bivol has long eyed a possible showdown between the two. A trip to the Cruiserweight division has also briefly been discussed.



Regardless of what the future holds, Beterbiev is laser-focused on the present.



“I am excited to finally have a date for the fight. Now that COVID-19 and the injury are behind me, I am able to prepare well and put on a great show for boxing fans.”