Andy Dominguez Crushes Ricardo Caraballo Via First Round Knockout

Posted on 10/13/2022

By: Sean Crose

It took less than three minutes for the 7-0 flyweight Andy Dominguez to demolish the 7-1 Ricardo Caraballo in the opening round of their scheduled six rounder Thursday night at Sony Hall in Times’ Square. It was an explosive, nearly frightening performance that left the live audience in awe.

Caraballo, frankly, never stood a chance. Not only did he fire rapidly and with great power, Dominguez landed well and professionally. It was quite the performance. “At first I thought he was going to come in southpaw,” Dominguez said of Caraballo after the bout, arguing that he was prepared for what Caraballo would send his way. “I’m just trying to fight the best,” he added.

This is a fighter to keep an eye on.

