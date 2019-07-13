Amir Khan Returns with Easy Win

By: Mick Kane

Amir Khan defeated Australian Billy Dib by fourth round stoppage to win the WBC International welterweight title in Saudi Arabia.

Dib took the fight on a few weeks notice after Khan’s original opponent Neeraj Goyat was injured in a car crash meaning the WBC Pearl title was no longer up for grabs.

Saudi Arabia are looking to become more involved in boxing, after holding the final of the World Boxing Super Series super lightweight tournament last year in Jeddah. Boxing returned to Jeddah, the King Abdullah Sports City, as Khan demolished the blown up featherweight, Dib.

Khan had Dib down as early as the second when he landed a good left hook. Khan landed the same shot in the third which rocked Dib but this time he stayed on his feet.

The stoppage was not long in coming as Khan landed a couple of left hooks again and followed up with a quick fire combination forcing Dib to the canvas once more. Dib’s corner had seen enough and the towel was thrown in.

It was an easy win in the end for Khan, in a return to action after some people criticised him for appearing to quit against Terence Crawford in April, Khan was adamant he never quit after receiving a low blow against Crawford.

The chief support act on the night would see Hughie Fury face Samuel Peter in the heavyweight division.

Fury recorded a seventh round win after Peter had to withdraw after what seemed like an injury to his shoulder when the referee was breaking up the fighters.

Fury was in control of the fight at this point while Peter was using rough house tactics, he had a point dedicated in the fourth when he landed a shot after the referee had told the fighters to break. Peter then landed low blows in several rounds before he had to retire.