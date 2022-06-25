Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Alma Ibarra Retires On Her Stool. Jessica McCaskill Remains Undisputed

Posted on 06/25/2022

By: Sean Crose

Jessica McCaskill, the undisputed welterweight champion of the world, defended her belts against Alma Ibarra at the Tech Port Arena in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday. The bout was scheduled for 10 two minute rounds. The 10-1 Ibarra had to deal with the 11-2 McCaskill coming at her with bad intentions right at the opening bell. McCaskill was able to land a few times while Ibarra battled to maintain range.

The second round saw McCaskill charge out and pursue like a bull while Ibarra tried to hold the defending champion off. Ibarra came out aggressively herself in the third. It was a rough affair, with McCaskill firing away, Ibarra firing as well, but also holding. Ibarra strangely retired on the stool in between rounds.

Leave a Comment

More Featured 1

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Tommy Fury: “I Am A Boxer. My Opponent Plays Boxing"
June 23rd
Ryan Garcia On Javier Fortuna: "If He Gets Hurt It's Not My Fault"
June 21st
Canelo On Third Golovkin Fight: "It’s Personal For Me"
June 24th
Jake Paul Rages At Tommy Fury...Fury Responds In Kind
June 22nd
Jesse Rodriguez Attains Stardom By Battering Srisaket Sor Rungvisai
June 25th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend