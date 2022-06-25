Alma Ibarra Retires On Her Stool. Jessica McCaskill Remains Undisputed

By: Sean Crose

Jessica McCaskill, the undisputed welterweight champion of the world, defended her belts against Alma Ibarra at the Tech Port Arena in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday. The bout was scheduled for 10 two minute rounds. The 10-1 Ibarra had to deal with the 11-2 McCaskill coming at her with bad intentions right at the opening bell. McCaskill was able to land a few times while Ibarra battled to maintain range.

The second round saw McCaskill charge out and pursue like a bull while Ibarra tried to hold the defending champion off. Ibarra came out aggressively herself in the third. It was a rough affair, with McCaskill firing away, Ibarra firing as well, but also holding. Ibarra strangely retired on the stool in between rounds.