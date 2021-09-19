Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Alexander Krassyuk: “We Accept AJ [Anthony Joshua] Shedding Weight As Good News, Usyk Is Very Confident”

Posted on 09/19/2021

By: Hans Themistode

The heavily built frame of Anthony Joshua has served the unified heavyweight titlist justice in the ring. While the division has plenty of enormous fighters, Joshua appears to be massive in comparison.

The hulking muscles and gigantic biceps have ultimately led to Joshua scoring devastating knockouts. In his most recent trip to the ring against Kubrat Pulev, Joshua tipped the scale at 240.8 pounds. The extra girth that Joshua brought with him on the night, proved to be too much as Pulev hit the deck a total of three times before he was eventually stopped in the ninth round.

In comparison, Joshua’s upcoming opponent, Oleksandr Usyk, is known for entering the ring considerably lighter than his opposition. The former undisputed cruiserweight world champion recently forfeited roughly 40 pounds in weight in his heavyweight showdown against Dereck Chisora.

With two fights under his belt in his new weight class, Usyk has come in no heavier than 217 pounds. Seemingly, in an effort to nullify the boxing ability of the Ukrainian, Joshua has been spotted sporting a considerably slimmer physique. While the 31-year-old is hoping that his new body composition will aid him on the night, Usyk’s manager, Alexander Krassyuk, is steadfast in his belief that Joshua’s new weight loss will ultimately lead to his downfall.

“We accept AJ [Anthony Joshua] shedding weight as good news,” said Krassyuk during an interview with Mybettingsites.com. “Formerly a lot of experts gave his weight as an advantage. Now AJ is reducing his advantage.”

Krassyuk’s confidence in Usyk derives from watching the Ukrainian star dominate his competition regardless of supposed weight disadvantages. After outboxing everyone who was placed in front of him in the cruiserweight division, Usyk opted to chase even more gold one-weight division higher.

Despite his skills, the pound-for-pound stars transition to facing larger men hasn’t been a seamless one. In his first appearance in the land of the big men against Chazz Witherspoon in October of 2019, Usyk struggled at times with the 35-pound weight advantage of his man. Although it took him several rounds to adjust, Usyk eventually found the fight-ending shot in the seventh round.

As previously mentioned, Usyk once again stepped into the ring at a major weight disadvantage against fringe contender Dereck Chisora. While most were expecting the former Olympic gold medalist to easily nullify the extra pounds of the British native, Usyk had his difficulties throughout.

Regardless of the puzzle placed in front of him, Usyk would eventually eke out a close unanimous decision victory. With the Ukrainian relying heavily on his boxing ability and paired with the sudden weight loss of Joshua, Krassyuk has revealed that the self-belief of his star pugilist is through the roof.

“Usyk is very confident in his victory over AJ.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Bob Arum Believes Only One Fighter Has A Chance Against Canelo Alvarez
September 13th
Losing To Canelo Alvarez Was Painful Both In The Ring And Financially For Shane Mosley
September 14th
Leonard Ellerbe Reflects On Floyd Mayweather Vs. Canelo Alvarez: "Probably Floyd’s Easiest Fight Ever"
September 16th
Deontay Wilder: "The Best Not Fighting The Best"
September 14th
Shawn Porter On Terence Crawford Showdown: "I Have What It Takes To Beat Him, Don't Sleep"
September 18th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend