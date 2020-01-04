Adam Kownacki Headlines at Barclay Center on March 7th

By: Hans Themistode

Adam Kownacki has been marching his way to the top of the Heavyweight division over the past few years. He might only be 30 years of age with just 20 fights in his career, but he has already claimed the scalps of former title challengers Gerald Washington and Artur Szpilka, stopping both men. Kownacki has shown that he isn’t far away from title contention in defeating former world champion Charles Martin.

After waging an absolute war against Chris Arreola in his last ring appearance, Kownacki will return to the ring for the first time in 2020 on March 7th, at the Barclay Center in Brooklyn, New York. As a result of Kownacki making frequent appearances in his hometown’s boxing arena, he has gained a considerably large fanbase. His aforementioned fanbase has only grown in size when considering his last performance.

On August 3rd, 2019, Kownacki (20-0, 15 KOs) took on yet another former title challenger, this time in the form of Chris Arreola. The two stoutly built big men destroyed the record books as they combined to throw and land the most punches in a Heavyweight contest.

At this point, the Barclay Center could be renamed after Kownacki as this will be his tenth contest in the Brooklyn located building and his fifth straight. As for his opponent, that is yet to be revealed, but he won’t be short on options.

Throughout the ten year career of Kownacki, he has shown an ability to improve each and every time he has entered the ring. 2020 will be an important year for his career in terms of his title aspirations. The undefeated Kownacki holds a top five ranking in the WBA, IBF and WBO sanctioning bodies. He also maintains a top 10 spot in the WBC as well.

With unified Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua currently tied up with two mandatory challengers, his 2020 is all but booked. WBC belt holder Deontay Wilder and Lineal champion Tyson Fury have a date of their own scheduled for February 22nd.Regardless of the winner, there is belief that the two could face each other once more during the second half of the year.

Kownacki’s championship opportunity are seemingly bleak during the 2020 year. However, if he can continue his dominant run through the division, he will soon find himself in a mandatory position. For Kownacki, winning a world championship would be an accomplishment for not only himself but for his entire country.

“I’m going to be the first Polish Heavyweight champion of the world,” said Kownacki during a recent press conference.

His first step towards that goal will come on March 7th.