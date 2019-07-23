What’s Next For Manny Pacquiao?

By: Hans Themistode

There have been plenty of fans and reporters who have thrown dirt on the grave of Manny Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KOs). It’s about time that has came to an end. After picking up a decision victory over former champion Keith Thurman (29-1, 22 KOs) on July 20th, it’s clear that the eight time world champion and new WBA title holder isn’t going away anytime soon.

Pacquiao dropped and hurt Thurman several times throughout the fight and proved that he is still one of the best fighters in the world. At this point, he doesn’t want a soft touch, nor does he need it. He still wants to fight the best. So you know what? Let’s give him exactly what he’s looking for.

Errol Spence Jr vs Shawn Porter Winner

On September 28th, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California IBF and WBC champions Errol Spence Jr and Shawn Porter will be fighting in a unification contest. Even at the age of 40, Pacquiao has proven to be one of the best fighters in the world. He has also told everyone that he will have a close eye on that contest.

“I hope to be at that fight on the 28th.” Said Pacquiao after outpointing Keith Thurman on July 20th, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Both Porter and Spence would be extremely tough bouts for the new WBA world champion, but no one should doubt his abilities to get the job done against either man.

Danny Garcia

Many may not want to admit it, but, Danny Garcia has been known as some what of a legend killer.

He effectively retired Erik Morales, picking up a unanimous decision victory in their first contest and a knockout win in their second bout. In between both fights he also managed to stop Amir Khan dead in his tracks in the fourth round of their unification match. Wins over in their prime fighters such as Lucas Matthysse and Lamont Peterson followed by a victory over Zab Judah has fueled his claim as a legend killer.

Let’s all also not forget that he is a two weight world champion. Garcia did lose a close decision to recent Pacquiao victim Keith Thurman, but he has since grown as a fighter. If Pacquiao can’t get the winner of Spence vs Porter next, then this would be a great consolation prize.



Terence Crawford

A showdown between Terence Crawford and Manny Pacquiao is long overdue. While both fighters were signed with Top Rank, everything was lining up perfectly for them to fight one another.

Jeff Horn ended everyones hopes for a matchup as he upset Pac-Man in their 2017 contest. Fast forward two years later and Pacquiao is still a force in the division and Crawford is arguably the best fighter in the world.

Even at the age of 40, Pacquiao is ducking absolutely no one. With both fighters associated with different networks, this could be hard to make, but there is some hope. Pacquiao still has a great relationship with Crawfords current manager Bob Arum. Hopefully he can call in a favor and give the fans the fight that they want to see.