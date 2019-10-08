Tyson Fury Invades The WWE

By: Hans Themistode

The current Lineal Heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury has decided that no one in the boxing ring can deal with his size, strength and overall boxing ability. Through 30 fights in his career he has gone undefeated and he has looked impressive as well.

Instead of taking on fighters in the boxing ring, he has switched his focus to another squared circle. The one associated with the WWE. Fury has made several appearances at WWE events but his most latest act which took place at last nights RAW episode saw Fury enter the ring against another big man, Braun Strowman.

It isn’t often that Fury is considered the smaller man when he enters the ring, but standing at 6 feet 8 inches and weighing roughly 385 pounds, Fury was completely overmatched when he stood across the ring from Braun Strowman.



Photo Credit: Tyson Fury Twitter Account

The beef between these two began when they got into an altercation which forced the security team from the WWE to hold Fury back. It was a pretty funny act on the part of Fury. He was animated as he was removed from his ring side seat and escorted out of the building.

It seemed as though the rivalry between these men would be over from there right? Wrong.

Fury has never backed away from a challenge and he sure wasn’t going to now. This past Monday night, Fury entered the ring and wanted something very specially from Braun.

“Last week I was here minding my own business,” said Fury. “Braun tried to make me look like a fool. I ended up getting choked out, so tonight I’m here to demand an apology.”

Instead of apologizing, Braun made it clear that Fury was in the wrong ring.

“I will literally eat you for lunch,” said Braun.

After a few more minutes of back and forth arguing, the two larger than life big men stood eye to eye. Soon after it was Fury who pushed back the current WWE super star which then made him retaliate by picking Fury up and dragging him across the ring.

In true WWE fashion a huge brawl ensued. For the next five minutes we witnessed fake punches, imitation grappling and plenty more. It was highly entertaining to say the least.

In what was possibly the most enjoyable act of the night, as security separated the two men, Fury pushed them all out of the way and jumped on Braun. Rights, lefts and uppercuts by Fury landed on Braun but in the world of the scripted WWE Braun simply walked through those punches without even a scratch.

After they were finally separated for good, Braun continued his rant about Fury.

“Tyson’s a tough son of a bitch but he’s gonna get these damn hands before it’s over and done with!”

It looks like this will be a long and animated beef between Fury and Braun. Who will come out is anyone’s guess but the last time I checked, Fury has never been defeated no matter which ring he has entered.

Who knows how much longer Fury will stay in the world of boxing, but it is clear that he might just have a future in the WWE.