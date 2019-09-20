Is Canelo Making the Right Decision?

By: Hans Themistode

The career of Canelo Alvarez has become one that is filled with unexpected challenges. At the age of 23, no one expected young Alvarez, who was undefeated at the time to take on the best fighter in the world at that time in Floyd Mayweather Jr. What took place in that fight was a one sided matchup. Alvarez was outclassed. His game plan, which is still puzzling to understand, was too out box one of the very best boxers who has ever laced up a pair of boxing gloves. It didn’t work out but it was a risk he was willing to take.

Following his loss to Mayweather, Canelo took another risk as he stepped into the ring against Erislandy Lara. The aforementioned Lara had a style that was similar to Mayweather. Everyone thought that it was too risky of a move but much like the theme of his career, he went ahead and went through with the contest anyways. It was a close call but Canelo’s risk paid off as he came away with the victory.

The very next year in 2015, Canelo took yet another risk, although this one was not perceived as dangerous as he took on Miguel Cotto.

Sure Canelo was the younger fighter but Cotto was a four division champion with plenty to prove. Their contest which took place on November 11th, at the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada was an impressive showing for Canelo as he won a close decision.

Fast forward two years later and Canelo found himself in harm’s way once again. At the time, no one wanted to step in the ring with unified Middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin. Canelo did it not once, but twice. The first contest unjustly ended in a draw. The Immediate rematch was ruled in the favor of Canelo. The Mexican superstar prevailed in yet another risky fight.

In his most recent ring appearance, Canelo took on IBF Middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs. A slick and hard punching boxer. Many thought he would avoid Jacobs. There was good reason for that belief, but if you have been following this story and the life of Canelo then you would understand that he isn’t a man who shies away from risk.

On Cinco De Mayo weekend earlier this year, he would go on to outpoint Jacobs and the unify the Middleweight titles.

The list of opponents for his upcoming fight in November was a long one, but there was one name in particular which floated around more than the others. WBO Light Heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev.

Now that these two will officially be facing each other on November 2nd, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada, it is another risk for Alvarez. This one, unlike the others, might be a step too far for Canelo.

Kovalev resides two weight divisions higher than Alvarez and has a four inch height and two inch reach advantage. He will also be the hardest hitting fighter Alvarez has ever stepped into the ring with. Kovalev may not be the fighter he once was but he still will bring plenty of experience and a physicality advantage to the ring as well.

“It’s a risk for me because naturally he’s heavier than me,” said Canelo. “He’s stronger than me, bigger.”

The career of Canelo has been predicated on risk. He has continually managed to take on dangerous fight after dangerous fight. His ambition to continue to challenge himself is simple.

“I want to make history in boxing. That is the only thing I want.”