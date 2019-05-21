Austin Trout Interview: “I’m Going to Beat Gausha’s Ass”

By: Benny Henderson

Coming up this Saturday May 25th, former WBA World Super Welterweight champion, Austin Trout 31-5 (17 KO’s) takes on once beaten Terrell Gausha 21-1 (10 KO’s) in a scheduled 10 round match-up, to be televised on FS1.

The Las Cruces native, who has victories over the likes of, Rigoberto Alvarez, Delvin Rodriguez and Miguel Cotto, earning the world title back in 2011, has had a roller coaster of a ride of a career the past three years. But, the 33-year old southpaw, insists, the best is yet to come.

In this exclusive interview, Trout speaks out about his upcoming match-up, if victorious, what is next in his career, sparring, his Steady Boxing program and more.

Click to listen to the candid conversation with Austin Trout.