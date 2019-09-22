Is This the Last Season of the World Boxing Super Series?

By: Shane Willoughby

Since Kalle Sauerland launched the World Boxing Super Series we have seen some fantastic fights. It has created unified champions, undisputed champions and fight fans have got what they have always wished for, the best fighting the best.

The entire Cruiserweight division would have been null and void of attention and coverage if it wasn’t for the tournament.

But with all that said their financial problems over the past few years are no secret. The series have struggled to maintain what is obviously an extremely high budget.

Last year there was a massive pause on the tournament, and allegedly many fighters from this season hadn’t been paid. It appeared that the World Boxing Super Series may have gone bust.

However, when DAZN launched they quickly added the series to their platform, which meant they received a flood of money and they were able to keep the series going.

Since then we have seen this season continue with the Cruiserweight, Bantamweight and Light Welterweight division. The final for all of those divisions will take place between October and December.

So it appeared all the WBSS financial situations where over, and when there were rumours going around that Sergey Kovalev was looking to join the next season, things were looking bright.

However, recently Regis Prograis and his team filled a lawsuit against the organisation, as the organisation have allegedly failed to live up to the contract.

The lawsuit has now been drop and the fight between Josh Taylor and Regis Prograis is now on but, there are quite a few signs of turbulence once again.

It wouldn’t be unrealistic to think that Prograis issues were to do with money. Because let’s be honest the fight between Prograis and Taylor wouldn’t have happened unless Sky Sports and Matchroom didn’t put the money up.

Without that fight going on a Matchroom card, the final of the WBSS at super lightweight wouldn’t have happened. Whilst that fight is now safe and secure what about the future fights.

Eddie Hearn and Adam Smith can’t keep saving the WBSS and putting their fights on Matchroom cards. Or can they? Maybe Kalle Sauerland and Hearn go into business together because they do have a great relationship and it’s hard to see how the WBSS continues without the backing of a major promotional company.

However, if that doesn’t happen it’s hard to see how the series continues with their ever-present problem with money. This will be a shame because they have done fantastic for boxing and the sport needs a tournaments like this.