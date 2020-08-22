Fox Recap: Fondura, Spencer Impress

By Sean Crose

The 14-0-1 Sebastian Fondura returned to the ring this Saturday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to battle the 21-4-1 Nathaniel Gallimore. The underdog Gallimore clearly had a plan, for at the opening bell, he went right at his man, pushing forward, rough housing and clearly aiming to make up the distance between he and his 6’5-plus opponent. In truth, Gallimore had some initial success, as Fondura appeared to be flustered through the first two rounds.

Fondura, however, was able to find his range. By round three, he was hitting his opponent powerfully and cleanly. Gallimore was game – in fact, he still charged at his foe from time to time. Ultimately, however, Fondura’s punches took their toll. By the sixth round, the referee, who had clearly witnessed all of the destruction he wanted to, stepped in and stopped the fight.

“We’re just working on our distance,” Fondura said afterward.

Next up, the 10-0 rising middleweight Joey Spencer faced the the 5-1 Shawn West in a scheduled six rounder. West started off well at the opening bell, but Spencer soon took control. By the second round, West was on the mat. He bravely got up, but Spence was clearly in control. Even though he switched from orthodox to southpaw, West couldn’t keep Spencer from landing well. A fourth round flurry from Spencer put West down again in the fourth. The referee wisely stopped the proceedings.