WBO Orders Sebastian Fundora To Face Terence Crawford

By: Sean Crose

Sebastian Fundora rose to the occasion in a huge way Saturday night in Las Vegas as he dethroned the previously undefeated Tim Tszyu in one of the bloodies throwdowns fans had seen in ages. And while it was true that Tszyu suffered from a horrifying accidental cut throughout the majority of the fight, Fundura, too, was a bloody mess at the sound of the final bell – and the blood wasn’t all Tszyu’s It was nothing if not a bout to remember. Fundura, however, isn’t going to be able to rest upon his laurels. For the WBO, whose junior middleweight title is now in Fundora’s possession, has ordered the new champion to face none other than Terence Crawford.

“Please be advised,” the Organization claimed in a Monday press release, “that March 25, 2024, this Committee granted sanction approval of the Tszyu/Fundora WBO Voluntary Championship Contest held on March 30, 2024, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sanction approval was granted subject to the winner facing next the Mandatory Challenger in the Jr. Middleweight Division, Terence “Bud” Crawford within 180 days after the Tszyu/Fundora bout. The foregoing condition was essential for purposes of sanction approval.”

The WBO went on to make it clear that a Fondura-Crawford fight was now to be in the works.

“Therefore,” the statement read, “in light of the above and per WBO Regulations of World Championship Contests, the parties are hereby ordered to commence negotiations for the WBO Mandatory Jr. Middleweight Championship per the following terms and conditions (i) the camps are granted 20 days to negotiate and reach an agreement as ordered; (ii) the 20 day negotiation period shall trigger on Friday, April5, 2024.”

Finally, the WBO explained what would happen should the fight not be agreed two by both parties in the allotted amount of time. “Failure to reach an accord within the period outlined herein,” the press release read, “will result in the Committee ordering purse bid proceedings pursuant to WBO Regulations of World Championship Contests. The minimum bid for the Jr. Middleweight Division is $200,000 (Two Hundred

Thousand Dollars). Any of the parties involved may request a purse bid proceedings at any time during the negotiation process.”

The thought of Fundora squaring off against Crawford – perhaps the greatest fighter active today – is fascinating. As always, the 6’5 Fundora will have an enormous height advantage. He will also be facing a Crawford who is moving up to junior middleweight for the first time. This, however, is Terence Crawford, a man who simply and literally doesn’t know how to lose. If he’s able to get to Fundora early on, as Tszyu did before he suffered the accidental gash on Saturday, Fundora may find himself in trouble – as all of Crawford’s previous opponents have.

Should it get made, this will be an interest match to see.