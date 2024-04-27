Listen Now:  
Virgil Ortiz Crushes Thomas Dulorme With First Round, One Punch Knockout

Posted on 04/27/2024

By: Sean Crose

The red hot 20-0 junior middleweight Virgil Ortiz Jr stepped into the ring on Saturday night to take on the 26-6-1 veteran Thomas Dulorme knowing a major fight against the popular Tim Tszyu was at stake. Should he defeat Dulorme, Ortiz would face Tszyu on the August 3’d Terence Crawford-Israil Madrimov pay per view card. Should he happen to lose to Dulorme Saturday at Fresno’s Save Mart Arena, however, Ortiz would not only miss out on the opportunity to face Tszyu, his reputation as a man to be feared would end up being tarnished as well. The fight was scheduled for ten rounds.

It didn’t even last one round.

Indeed, it took a single shot to poor Dulorme’s liver to end the fight. Down Durlorme went less than a second after impact. Rolling into a fetal position on the mat, the man simply couldn’t beat the count. It was, without doubt, a quick night’s work for Ortiz. A fight with Tszyu will certainly prove to be interesting. Each fighter is as nasty in the ring as he is skilled. “It was a very calculated shot,” Ortiz said afterward of the knockout blow. “I’m more than just power.” Ortiz was then asked about Tszyu. “I know you’re watching this fight right now,” he said, addressing Tszyu directly. “I’m ready for you, man.”

