The Spotlight Shines Bright On Heather Hardy

By: Hans Themistode

Heather Hardy’s personality has always been an effervescent one. The New York native flashed a bright and warm smile when she walked into a room, which was normally followed by gracious and welcoming conversations. Whenever she stepped foot inside of a boxing ring, however, her smile widened.

For nearly a decade, Hardy had a reason to smile. She gained public notoriety as one of the more prominent figures in women’s boxing, her fanbase continued to expand, and in 2018 – she completed a lifelong dream of becoming a world champion.

Yet, what was supposed to be her crowning achievement after enduring an arduous road reaching there, turned out to be inconsequential in the grand scheme of things.

Hardy’s title reign was violently truncated at the hands of Amanda Serrano during their featherweight unification in 2019. After taking over a year and a half off, Hardy would return to the ring against Jessica Camara, only to pick up the second consecutive defeat of her career.

With the losses piling up and disingenuous actions taking place behind the scenes, Hardy realizes that it all affected her once bubbly personality.

“I’ve been in the game a long time,” said Hardy on a recent press release. “In the last year or so, I realized I was just going through the motions. I wasn’t in love anymore, I wasn’t obsessed. I got caught up in the business of the sport and it made me lose my heart.”

Although Hardy’s title reign proved to be a transient one, and dealing with the heartbreak of consecutive losses for the first time in her career, the 39-year-old slowly but assuredly began finding her way. She routinely trains clients at the famed Gleasons Gym in New York and as a result, the spark she once had for the sport has returned.

But while Hardy’s desire to fight has resurfaced, she’s anxious to prove that she still has more to give.

On March 12th, at Nottingham Arena in the United Kingdom, Hardy will square off against former super featherweight champion Terri Harper. With boxing mortality staring directly into the eyes of Hardy, she can hear the dubious voices casting doubt upon her chances against Harper and to make another run.

Nevertheless, regardless of the chastisement that’s thrown in her direction, Hardy is well aware that it isn’t every day that someone who is nearing 40 years of age is given another opportunity to return to the spotlight. And for that alone, she’s appreciative but not satisfied.

“I’m genuinely grateful for this opportunity. Not everyone gets a second chance, especially at my age. I get to be on this stage, on this platform, with one more chance to show myself and the world what I can do.”