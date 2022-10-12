Preview: Heather Hardy- Calista Silgado

By: Sean Crose

Heather “The Heat” Hardy returns to the ring on Thursday night after close to a year and a half out of action. The pandemic and a hand injury prevented the now 40 year old former world featherweight titlist from plying her trade. Now, however, Hardy will be headlining Boxing Insider’s “New Beginnings” card, which will go down at Sony Hall in Time’s Square and which will also feature a plethora of New York based talent.

A popular Brooklyn based fighter, Hardy won the WBO world featherweight championship in 2018 by defeating Shelly Vincent in a rematch of their exciting 2016 battle. Hardy went on to lose her belt to pound for pound great Amanda Serrano in 2019 before dropping a decision to Jessica Camara in 2021. The fighter known as “The Heat” was supposed to return to face Terri Harper earlier this year but the injury to Hardy’s hand kept that match from happening.

Now, come Thursday night, the 22-2 Hardy will finally get the chance to slip between the ropes to once again answer the bell. Although not particularly well known, Hardy’s opponent, the 20-15-3 Silgado is not being underestimated. The 34 year old ring veteran has squared off against the likes of Mikaela Mayer, after all, so she’s familiar facing a well regarded high profile opponent. The Hardy-Silgado bout is scheduled for 6.

Welterweight Ivan Golub will also be appearing on Thursday’s card. The 21-0 Brooklyn based Ukrainian native will be battling the 15-3 Wesley Tucker in a scheduled 10 rounder. Golub was last seen besting Eric Walker by decision back in August of 2021. Tucker was last spotted knocking out Eric Palmer in the first round that same month.

The 10-1 super middleweight Nadim Salloum is scheduled to see action Thursday night, as well. The colorful Lebanese fighter with an impressive fan base will be squaring off against the 4-0 Leandro Capozucco in a fight scheduled for 6. Salloum bested Elie Augustama via decision last May while Capozucco decisioned Enrique Reyes in August. This will be each man’s 3’d fight in 2022.

Undefeated flyweight Andy Dominguez will likewise be appearing on the “New Beginnings” card, facing Ricardo Caraballo in a match set for 8. The 7-0 Dominguez has knocked out all but two of his opponents…and the man’s last opponent wasn’t one of those two. As for Caraballo, he’s coming off a decision win over Austin Rivas last February. Caraballo’s lone loss came in his first fight, and that was back in 2012.

Lastly, the 16-3-2 junior welterweight Petros Ananyan will be throwing down on Thursday with the 12-5 Cesar Galdino in a scheduled 8 round affair. Ananyan last saw action in January when he was defeated by Subriel Matias. Galdino, on the other hand, was last seen besting Daniel Gonzalez in May. The “New Beginnings” card will be aired live Thursday night on the BXNG streaming service: https://bxngtv.com/newbeginnings101322/

*Full Disclosure – Boxing Insider, where this article has been published, is a promotional outlet behind Thursday’s New Beginnings card.