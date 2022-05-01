Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Oscar Valdez Tips His Cap To Shakur Stevenson: “He Has Great Boxing Skills, He Was The Better Man”

Posted on 05/01/2022

By: Hans Themistode

PHOTO BY MIKEY WILLIAMS/TOP RANK INC VIA GETTY IMAGES

Shakur Stevenson was everything Oscar Valdez was expecting and more.

The Mexican native and now, former WBO super featherweight titlist, did his best to offset the supreme boxing skills of the former Olympic silver medalist. The two engaged in a tactical chess match in the main event at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, late last night.

Pegged as a heavy favorite, Stevenson kept Valdez at range in the opening few rounds. At the halfway point, following a concentrated attack to Stevenson’s midsection, Valdez began picking up the pace. In the eighth, in particular, Valdez rendered Stevenson’s normally defensive brilliance useless. During the round, the Mexican product landed 17 total punches, more than any other opponent in any particular round in Stevenson’s relatively short career.

Although Valdez began his furious comeback, Stevenson tamed his man in the following round, landing 16 shots of his own, while only allowing Valdez to connect on four.

As Valdez sauntered back to his corner at the end of the final round, he hung his head low, knowing good and well that Stevenson had just handed him the first defeat of his career. Moments later, Valdez’s fears came to fruition as Stevenson was awarded the unanimous decision victory.

While visibly upset with his performance, Valdez refrained from blaming himself. Instead, he tipped his cap to Stevenson as a sign of respect.

“He has great boxing skills,” said Valdez following his defeat. “He was just the better man tonight.”

Stevenson, known for his defensive acumen, placed his power on display throughout the night, particularly in the sixth. The loquacious and supremely confident star evaded a looping left hand that was hurled in his direction. Valdez, as a result, stumbled into the ropes. Though he was aware of his surroundings, Stevenson quickly landed a sneaky right hand, sending Valdez to the canvas.

Shortly after, Valdez immediately rose to his feet and protested referee Tim Cheatham’s decision to rule it as a knockdown. Ultimately, Valdez is unwilling to fulminate over the decision of the referee. However, outside of what he believes was an unjustly called knockdown, Valdez admits that Stevenson was simply a cut above him.

“The referee called a knockdown, I personally think it wasn’t, it was ,ore of a slip but he’s a great fighter. His speed is there, his power is there, his footwork, takes little risks. Overall, just a great fighter.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 58: BoxingInsider Fight Night is Happening!
April 19th
EP 57: Andy Dominguez Celebrates Big Win in AC
April 19th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Freddie Roach: “I Wish We Had Fought Spence Instead Of Ugas”
April 24th
Dillian Whyte Cries Foul in Aftermath of Loss to Tyson Fury
April 25th
Tim Bradley Gives His Prediction On Crawford Vs. Spence: “I’m Going Terence Crawford By Knockout, 11th Round”
April 22nd
Tyson Fury On Fighting Oleksandr Usyk: "It's Never Gonna Happen"
April 28th
Jermell Charlo Throws On His Matchmaker Cap: “Fundora, Crawford Y’all Go Fight Each Other, I’m Busy”
April 23rd

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend