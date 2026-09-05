The greatest story in women’s boxing ends where it began, in Ireland, in front of the people who believed in her before the world knew her name.

Fairytales are supposed to end happily, and this one did. On Saturday night at Croke Park, in front of more than 80,000 people and beneath fireworks over the Dublin sky, Katie Taylor won the last fight of her life. The scorecards read 100-90, 100-90, and 98-91 over unbeaten French challenger Flora Pili, and they undersold it. Taylor commanded her farewell from start to finish, and when her trainer told her to simply enjoy the final round, she tore into it, throwing hooks and straight rights while the crowd chanted “olé” through the last three minutes of a 30-year career. She was still swinging at the final bell.

When the decision was announced, Katie Taylor stood at the center of Irish sport’s most sacred ground as a three-time undisputed champion, holder of every belt at 140 pounds, her record complete at 26-1. Westlife had sung her to the ring. A nation sang her out of it. There has never been a send-off like it in boxing, and there may never be again.

The Girl Who Wasn’t Supposed to Be There

Long before 82,000 people filled Croke Park to say goodbye, there was a girl in Bray who had to hide who she was just to fight. Katie Taylor learned the sport in her father Pete’s gym, sparring boys because there was no one else, entering competitions under a name that disguised the fact that she was a girl. Ireland did not sanction women’s boxing then. She boxed anyway.

In 2001, at fifteen years old, Taylor fought in the first officially sanctioned women’s bout in Irish history at the National Stadium in Dublin. It is the kind of detail that reads like fiction now. The country that once had no place for her in a boxing ring spent this week draping her image across its capital.

The Amateur Who Changed the Rules

What followed was one of the great amateur careers the sport has ever seen. Five world championships. Six European titles. And more than the medals, a mission. Taylor did not simply compete in women’s boxing. She dragged it forward, becoming the face of the campaign to put women’s boxing in the Olympic Games.

When that door finally opened in London in 2012, it was Taylor who carried the Irish flag into the opening ceremony, and Taylor who walked out of the ExCeL Arena with the gold medal while the Irish fans in the building produced some of the loudest crowd noise ever recorded at an Olympic venue. If her career had ended that summer, she would already have been immortal in Ireland. It was only the first act.

The Garden and the Glory

Taylor turned professional in late 2016, and by June of 2019 she stood at Madison Square Garden as the undisputed lightweight champion of the world. Then came the night that redefined what women’s boxing could be. On April 30, 2022, Taylor and Amanda Serrano became the first women ever to headline Madison Square Garden, and they delivered a fight for the ages, a split decision classic that Taylor pulled from the fire in the championship rounds.

The rivalry became a trilogy, each chapter bigger than the last. The 2024 rematch reached tens of millions of homes on Netflix as part of the biggest streaming boxing event ever staged. The 2025 finale headlined the first all-women’s card in the history of the Garden. Taylor won all three. BoxingInsider broke down that trilogy in depth before the final chapter, and the conclusion holds up: two great fighters, and one who always found a way.

The Fall That Proved Her

Every fairytale needs its dark chapter. Taylor’s came in May 2023, in her first professional fight on Irish soil, when Chantelle Cameron handed her the only loss of her career at the 3Arena. A 37-year-old legend coming off a defeat in front of her own people could have been forgiven for walking away. Instead, Taylor demanded the rematch, and six months later she beat Cameron in the same building to become undisputed champion in a second weight class. In the ring that night, she asked for one more dream out loud. She wanted Croke Park.

Home

It took nearly three years, but the dream arrived, and on Saturday night she lived it. Taylor brought boxing back to Croke Park for the first time in 54 years and left the ring for the last time with her hand raised. Tickets for the 82,000-seat stadium sold out in roughly half an hour. She had already told Sky Sports and the world that this would be her last fight, and unlike so many in this sport, no one doubts her word. In the days before, she insisted the ending felt sweet, not bittersweet, and that she was walking away on her own terms. Then she went out and proved it.

She leaves the sport unrecognizable from the one she entered. When Katie Taylor started, women could not legally box in Ireland. She retires as a three-time undisputed champion, an Olympic gold medalist, a Hall of Famer in waiting, and the fighter who proved that women could headline the Garden, carry a Netflix event, and sell out a national stadium. Little girls walk into boxing gyms in Ireland today and nobody asks them to hide their names. That is her record, and it will never be broken.

Once upon a time, they called the event in Dublin. It was the right name. Some careers are resumes. Katie Taylor’s was a story, and it ended the only way it ever could, at home, winning.