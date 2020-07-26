Oddsmakers Favor Mike Tyson to Win Against Roy Jones Jr

By: Hans Themistode

The sport of boxing has a tendency of leaving fans with more questions than answers. Big fights have oftentimes gone by the wayside, or in the case of the newly announced Roy Jones Jr. vs Mike Tyson contest, simply have taken too long to take place.

With roughly 20 years since they were originally supposed to meet, both icons are scheduled to face off against one another on September 12th.

A lot has changed over the past two decades. Had this contest taken place in the early 2000s as was the previous thought, oddsmakers were firmly behind Jones Jr. as they listed him as a 2-1 favorite. Now, with several knockout losses on his resume, and with Tyson seemingly drinking from the fountain of youth, the tables have turned entirely.

According to Pete Watt over at Oddsmakers.com Tyson is now the slight 2-1 favorite at -225. Those who believe in the former pound for pound best fighter in the world in Jones Jr. can double their hard earned cash as he comes in as a +230 underdog.

Throughout the entire 1990s and the first half of the new millennium, favoring anyone on the planet against Jones Jr. was unlikely. The four division world champion dominated the sport of boxing as he took showboating to a whole other level.

Jones Jr. would routinely place both hands behind his back while inviting his opponents in to attack him. Not a single punch would land while seemingly out of nowhere, a Jones Jr. right hand would send them down to the deck.

Yet for as great as he was in his prime, the future hall of famer did not age gracefully. Stoppage losses at the hands of Enzo Maccarinelli, Danny Green and Denis Lebedev proved that he was no longer the same fighter that dominated the sport. Still, the Pensacola Florida native did win his last four ring appearances before calling it a career in 2018.

Tyson, on the other hand, ended his career on a much more sour note. The former undisputed world champion pulled down the curtains on his fighting days 15 years ago with knockout losses in three of his last four fights. Amongst them, was a devastating loss to journeymen Kevin McBride. During that contest, the lasting image of Tyson languishing on the canvas against the ropes just before quitting on his stool was the final illustration of his career.

Now, with a decade and a half to process that defeat, both Tyson and the oddsmakers are expecting that to change.

