Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT Buy Tickets

Monster Performance: Naoya Inoue Gets Off The Mat To Knock Out Luis Nery In Six

Posted on 05/06/2024

By: Sean Crose

He ended up victorious, but Naoya Inoue found himself in a place few expected him to be Monday in Tokyo, Japan – on the mat. A picture perfect left hook by challenger Luis Nery put undisputed super bantamweight champion Inoue down in the first round. Suffice to say, it was the first time the 26-0 Inoue had ever been sent off his feet. Although he rose to beat the count, Inoue had to fend the 35-1 Nery off as the challenger went in for the kill. Nery managed to survive the round, but a point had been made loud and clear – Inoue, when facing the right opponent, could indeed be vulnerable.

Image

Not that Inoue didn’t rise to the occasion after having tasted the canvas. For, though Nery had a brilliant first, the fight belonged to Inoue from the second round on. Nery himself tasted the mat in the second, then Inoue dropped the gutsy former titlist again in the fifth. And then came the sixth. Nery was already looking thoroughly beaten up while Inoue had taken to taunting his man. Ultimately, it was a Dempseyesque combination from Inoue that sent Nery to the mat for good. His head swinging under the ropes like it was only connected to his torso by a string, the gutsy Nery was the picture of defeat.

At 31 years of age, Inoue’s career is now worth looking at as a whole, for he’s unquestionably one of the greats of this generation of fighters. Many, if not most, analysts feel that either Inoue or Terence Crawford is the greatest active fighter in the world today. While this writer gives a slight edge to Crawford, there’s no denying that Inoue is right up there with the magnificent Nebraskan. For starters, all but three of Inoue’s now 27 wins have come within the distance.

If that’s not enough, the fighter known (understandably) as “The Monster” has won world titles in four separate weight divisions – and has been the undisputed champion in two of those four divisions. Only Crawford can claim to have accomplished such a feat. Inoue is more than just impressive on paper, however. To watch the man in action is like watching a human cannon decimate his targets. His punches are as powerful as the are accurate. We live in hyperbolic times, but it at this point, it’s not ridiculous to ask where Inoue might stand among the sport’s legends.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending

Sorry. No data so far.


FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2024 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY