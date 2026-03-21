By: Sean Crose

The popular Michael Conlan suffered an upset loss Friday night in Belfast, as he was unpointed by American Kevin Walsh. Widely unknown, Walsh made a huge impact, especially in Ireland, where the fight was held. He’s now a minor WBC champion at featherweight after winning what was unquestionably the biggest fight of his life. Not that the fight was particularly exciting. Indeed there were no real thrills to be found. Neither man was keen on opening up on the other. But with that being said, the fight was indeed very close, which will possibly make the split decision given to Walsh a source of controversy.

Per the Belfast Telegraph: “Conlan was expected to beat his opponent convincingly but laboured through 10 difficult rounds that were very tough to score, largely because neither fighter threw a lot of punches.” Conlan employed a southpaw jab to good use during the bout, but it wasn’t enough to impress the judges… at least not two out of the three. No matter. After the fight Conlan decided to call it a career. “It’s the end of the road for me,” he said via Belfast Live. “I didn’t think I had lost, but it wasn’t good enough and that’s the simple fact.”

“I’m 34 now,” he added. “I thought I had won but, listen, it is what it is. I don’t want it no more and it’s time to say goodbye to boxing.” Conlan has been a popular fighter since he emerged from the amateur ranks. He’s had a great deal of heart but, now in his 30s, has decided it’s time to step away from the harsh game of professional boxing.