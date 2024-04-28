Listen Now:  
Jose Carlos Ramirez Earns Decision Win Over Rances Barthelemy

Posted on 04/28/2024

By: Sean Crose

The 28-1 Jose Carlos Ramirez was looking to impress his fellow Californians on Saturday night when he battled the 30-2-1 Rances Barthelemy at the Save Mart Arena in Fresno. It was the first fight in over a year for Ramirez, who was once junior welterweight world champion and was now aiming to return to the top of the heap. The veteran Barthelemy, on the other hand, was looking to shake things up by proving he was more than a fighter past his prime. The fight was scheduled for twelve rounds.

Ramirez stalked his man in the first while working the body. Barthelemy landed low in the second but Ramirez appeared unhurt. In fact, Ramirez kept applying pressure throughout the chapter and chopping away at his opponent, particularly to the body. By the third it was clear Ramirez was looking to end the fight early, for he continuously threw with bad intentions. Barthelemy however, held on strong, looking for opportunities and saving energy.

He had the chance to come alive later in the round when he unloaded on Ramirez, who ended up on the mat. Barthelemy then continued to attack Ramirez while Ramirez was on the canvas. The referee, however, said Ramirez was pushed. Barthelemy exploded once again at round’s end. It appeared that it might be Ramirez, not Barthelemy, was close to getting stopped within the distance. Sure enough, Barthelemy ended up hurting Ramirez again in the fourth. Ramirez, however, kept pushing forward and attacking.

The fifth was intense, as Ramirez continued to work on his foe. Barthelemy was less active than Ramirez in the sixth, but still found a home for his straight left. In the seventh, one thing was obvious – this fight was a banger. The fighters may not have looked as fresh in the eighth as they did in the first, but they were still engaged in a high octane affair. Barthelemy didn’t seem eager to become more active in the ninth – a decision which could cost him later in the bout.

By the tenth, the fight had finally slowed down. Both men were now looking to pick their shots. Ramirez returned to throwing numerous shots at once in the eleventh. Barthelemy, his face a puffy mess, still looked to land a solid punch. By the end of the round, however, Ramirez truly began to take it to Barthelemy. In between rounds the referee threatened to end the fight should Barthelemy continue to take punishment without responding.

The twelfth and final round saw a beaten up Barthelemy try to hang in there as the seconds ticked down. He was even able to land a few solid lefts. When the final bell rang, however, Ramirez remained on his feet. The judge’s decision ended up going in Ramirez’ favor by scores of 119-109, 119-109 and 118-110.

Images: Golden Boy

