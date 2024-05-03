Jaron “Boots” Ennis: “July 13th It’s Gonna Get Nasty.”

By: Sean Crose

“July 13th its gonna get nasty,” IBF welterweight titlist Jaron “Boots” Ennis posted on social media Friday. Indeed, on that day the uber talented Ennis will be entering the ring for the first time in close to a year. The fact Ennis will be facing challenger Cody Crowley in front of a hometown Philly card that evening no doubt makes things even more exciting for the 31-0 world titlist. “I’m excited for my homecoming,” Ennis claimed in a Matchroom Boxing press release, “especially being the first to fight at the Wells Fargo Center, the biggest arena in Philly.”

Needless to say, Ennis is eager to impress. “I can’t wait to show out,” he added, “and put on a beautiful, dominating, crushing performance in front of my family, friends and supporters while defending and retaining my IBF World title in spectacular fashion. I’m ready to step on any and everybody that’s in my way!”

For Canada’s 22-0 Crowley, this is the chance of a lifetime. “Ten years ago, I arrived in Las Vegas with a dream of becoming world champion, unbroken by the sport,” he said. “The only thing left to do is prove to the world in the City of Brotherly Love, that I am an undefeated champion, my spirit is unbeatable and I will fight for those who are too scared to fight.” Yet Crowley made it clear he is interested in more than just Ennis.



“I will become the greatest in the world for my dad,” the challenger says, “who I love and miss dearly, my home country of Canada, and for world peace, so that others do not have to endure the same suffering. There is nothing anyone can do to break me. There is nothing I am not ready for. This next chapter is already written.”

Matchroom honcho Eddie Hearn, who is promoting the fight, is quick to point out that he sees Ennis as the future of American boxing. “I am thrilled to be able to deliver a homecoming defense for Boots,” Hearn said. “Jaron is the next American star in boxing, and sports stars with all the tools he has should be headlining in their own city.” Hearn went on to indicate he wants Ennis to keep fighting in Philadelphia.



“This is just the beginning for Jaron in Philadelphia,” he said, “a town that absolutely loves their sport, and in Jaron they can boast that their hometown hero is the best in the business. July 13 is going to be a massive night – we can’t wait to come back to Philadelphia for the first of many epic nights with Boots.”