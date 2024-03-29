Isaac Cruz: “Talk Is Cheap. We’re Ready.”

By: Sean Crose

“His bark is far stronger than his bite,” Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz said of his opponent this weekend in Las Vegas, the always showy WBA lightweight titlist Rolando “Rolly” Ramiro. Sure enough, things have been tense in the leadup to Saturday’s co-main event on the Tim Tszyu-Sebastian Fundora pay per view throwdown. “I told him that he’s going to be the one bruised and battered,” said Cruz, “and that I was the one coming out ready to fight him.”

At Thursday’s pre-fight press conference, Cruz came across cool and confident, even in the smack talk that came with the face off. “I’m going to come out ready to fight from round one to round twelve,” Cruz said, “and if he thinks I’m going to just walk into something he couldn’t be more wrong because I am tactically and fundamentally ready.” The truth is that, although they will be fighting in the co-main event this weekend as opposed to the main event, Cruz-Romero is an interesting bout.

For instance, each man has lost to Gervonta “Tank” Davis, but each man put up a fight against the hard hitting star. What’s more, both men are eager to chalk up a high profile win. “I’m going to show him who the true dog is,” says Cruz, “and in the end I’m going to come out on top.” Cruz went on to make it clear that he thinks his preparation will carry the day. “I trust my work,” he said. “In the end my work is going to shine through, not his.” Without doubt, boxing is a serious business for the 25-2-1 lightweight. “Talk is cheap,” he told the media. “We’re ready.”

It’s obvious that Cruz wants to win and win big on Saturday night. “I don’t just want to win,” said Cruz,” I want to punish the guy and you’re going to see on Saturday night.” Some of this has to do with fighters simply getting under each other’s figurative skins before a major bout. Some of it, though, might be legit. Don’t expect Cruz to come into the ring too emotional on Saturday, however. He sees boxing as a job – and one which requires great focus at that. Then again, in spite of his antics, so does the 15-1 Romero. Both of these guys know how much is on the line this weekend. That’s why this may well be a fight worth looking forward to.